Prospect for the Pack: Stanford CB Paulson Adebo

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is Stanford cornerback Paulson Adebo:

What he can do

– Production jumps off the page. Intercepted eight passes and broke up 26 others in just 22 games over two seasons

– The way he fights for the ball in the air must drive receivers crazy. So competitive at the catch point. Pass-catchers better have strong hands when he’s near

– Tested like an elite athlete. Ran 4.4 with explosive jumps and quick agility times. RAS of 9.74

– Length is a plus. Stands 6-1 with a wingspan of nearly 77 inches. Also hit 36.5″ in the vertical

– Finished an insane one-handed interception in the end zone vs. Cal. Makes quarterbacks pay for mistakes with really good hands. Huge hands (10″)

– Elite three-cone time of 6.69 seconds suggests terrific good feet and short-area quickness

– Aggressive, playmaking mentality. Really trusts himself and what he’s seeing. Can be tricked but play style creates big plays

– Length and quickness could make him a really good press corner at the next level. Instincts and read-and-react ability could make him a really good zone corner, too

– NFL coaches will want better tackling and less gambling. Somewhat of a boom or bust player against run and pass

– Opted out of 2020 season. Still only 21 years old

How he fits

Size, athleticism and ball skills. Adebo won’t be for every style of NFL defense, but every defensive coordinator will want his combination of attributes and potential. It’s easy to envision Adebo as the eventual Kevin King replacement as the perimeter cornerback opposite Jaire Alexander. He appears capable – with the right development, of course – of operating as a press and zone corner. The Packers often fall in love with players like Adebo. He’s young, super athletic and plays a premium position.

NFL comp

His absolute ceiling might be Stephon Gilmore. It’s just hard to find corners with his combination of length, foot quickness and ability to make plays on the football. Worst case scenario is he’s too similar to Josh Jackson and the ball skills struggle to translate to the next level. NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Adebo to Sean Murphy-Bunting of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Where Packers could get him

His range appears to be nearly impossible to predict. Some believe he could be a late first-round pick. Others aren’t sure if he’s even in the top 100. The Packers might fall in love with his potential in the scheme and pick him at 29. They might also get a chance to take him on Day 2. A boom or bust player has a huge range of outcomes available during the draft.

