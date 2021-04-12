Prospect for the Pack: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is Purdue receiver Rondale Moore:

What he can do

– Absolutely electrifying with the ball in his hands. Has tremendous run-after-catch ability due to combination of blistering speed (4.29 40 at pro day), elite short-area quickness, great open-field vision and instincts, tackle-breaking strength, and superb elusiveness

– Excellent separation quickness out of his route breaks

– Smaller receiver, but he’s very strong for his size. Squatted 600 lbs. as a freshman! Plays bigger than his listed measurables

– Hands are solid, but he’s a bit of a body catcher. He’ll drop or double catch a pass here and there. Can go up and high-point the ball. Not afraid of contact

– Wasn’t asked to run many deep routes in college, but he has significant potential as a vertical receiving threat in the NFL

– Has some ability as a kickoff and punt returner

– Didn’t see a lot of press coverage in college because of how he was deployed and the defensive approach of most of the teams he faced. In a small sample size, however, he flashed an ability to beat it

– Probably a primary slot receiver, but his suddenness and strength give him a chance to win on the outside

– Had an outstanding breakout freshman season in 2018, but injuries have slowed his development and he’s only played in seven games since then

– Posted a ridiculous 42.5″ vertical leap at Purdue’s Pro Day, but measured in at just 5-7, 180 lbs.

– Appears to be a pretty average route runner and may have a limited route tree going into the NFL. Purdue used him a lot on fly sweeps and screens and didn’t have him running many deep or intermediate routes, so it could take some time for him to become a well-rounded route runner

How he fits

Moore would be a terrific fit for head coach Matt LaFleur’s offense, and his skill set would mesh nicely with the current receiver group. Immediately, he would fill the Packers’ need for a true slot receiver. He could be a major weapon on screens and jet sweeps, as well as a great decoy on jet motion. He could provide a much-needed boost in the return game as well. His vertical receiving potential could make him a valuable asset. He would also be the best run-after-catch threat on the team by far.

NFL comp

As a pure receiver, Moore reminds me a little bit of the Carolina Panthers version of Steve Smith. Moore is a little smaller, but he plays bigger than his listed size (like Smith) and has similar explosiveness. His deployment as a gadget player and usefulness in the return game also brings Percy Harvin to mind.

Where Packers could get him

I think Moore will most likely be available when the Packers pick at No. 29. I’m not sold they’d pull the trigger that high, however. Although he would be a great fit in Green Bay, the injury history and questions about his route tree and size will probably knock him down the board. Ultimately, I think he will be a second-round selection. Could the Packers trade back from 29 and target him, or possibly trade up from 62? I think those scenarios are more plausible.

The receiver class is deep this year, so the Packers might want to prioritize another premium position like cornerback or offensive tackle in the first round and then see which pass-catchers drop in the second. Conversely, if another talented receiver like Rashod Bateman, Terrace Marshall Jr., Kadarius Toney or Elijah Moore is available to them, they could opt for one of those (probably safer) players instead.

Highlights

