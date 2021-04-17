Prospect for the Pack: Oregon S Jevon Holland

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Up next is Oregon defensive back Jevon Holland:

What he can do

– Chess piece in the secondary. Has experience playing single-high, two-deep and in the slot. Tons of experience covering man-to-man down near the line of scrimmage. Versatility will be a huge asset

– Made so many plays on the football. Nine interceptions and 19 pass breakups in just 27 games. Takes a high level of instincts, coverage ability and natural ball skills to always be in a position to make plays on throws, especially from multiple alignments

– Can return punts and played a bunch on special teams. Will be a four-down NFL player. Could be an impact returner

– Tested like an elite athlete at his size and position. RAS of 9.47 at 207 pounds. Alleviated some of the concerns about his long speed. Explosive in the jumps. Packers-type of athlete

– A little undersized to play in the box but was never overwhelmed against the run. Highly competitive player. Doesn’t shy away from contact. Toughness is a plus. Suggests ability to operate in dime linebacker role at the next level

– Looks very consistent as a player overall. Made a ton of plays but didn’t have big lows

– Opted out of 2020 season

– Worry with versatility is that he won’t be great at any one position. May need a focused role early on before he’s ready to play all over defense

How he fits

The Packers might have the best safety tandem in football, but Holland is still a tremendous fit, especially if new defensive coordinator Joe Barry wants to move Darnell Savage around to maximize his potential. Holland, like Savage, is entering the NFL with experience playing at a high level from multiple alignments. In a way, Savage and Holland could be interchangeable between deep safety and the “star,” a slot defender role. Holland’s versatility could even open up more opportunities for Adrian Amos to play down near the line, possibly as the dime linebacker. The Packers played a ton of snaps with three safeties on the field during Mike Pettine’s run as coordinator. This isn’t expected to change under Barry. Every modern NFL defense needs three capable safeties. Holland would represent a massive upgrade over what the Packers currently have on the roster behind Savage and Amos.

NFL comp

Texans safety Justin Reid. This comp comes from Jordan Reid of The Draft Network, and it’s nearly perfect. Almost identical as athletes and played similar roles in college. Versatile in position and equally effective against the run and pass, Reid has been a solid member of the Texans secondary the past three seasons.

Where Packers could get him

Holland could be an option late in the first round if the Packers really love his instincts and potential in the secondary. Athletic and versatile defensive backs are always coveted. It’s possible the Packers could trade down or back into the early second round and still get him. Holland is viewed by many as a top-50 player. For reference’s sake, consider that Alabama safety and nickelback Xavier McKinley went No. 36 to the Giants last year.

