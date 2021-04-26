Prospect for the Pack: Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is Miami edge rusher Jaelan Phillips:

What he can do

– Rushes the passer at a very high level. Probably has the widest array of pass-rush moves in the 2021 draft class. Uses an assortment of clubs, swims, rips, spins, swipes and chops to soften rush angles and give himself unimpeded paths to the quarterback. Has some feel for when to deploy counters. Converts speed to power very well. Can overwhelm offensive linemen with bull rush. Bends the edge at pretty tight angles and shows good first-step quickness

– Very good athlete. Ran a 4.56 40-yard dash, posted a 36″ vertical and 10’5″ broad jump, as well as a 7.01 3-cone and 4.13 short shuttle at Miami’s Pro Day. Scored a 9.87 RAS out of a possible 10

– Has the size (6-6, 260 lbs.), length (33 1/4″ arms”), strength and athleticism to play 3-4 outside linebacker or 4-3 defensive end. May also be able to provide limited snaps as an interior pass rusher

– Motor always runs hot. Will chase quarterbacks out of the pocket and pursue ball-carriers down the field

– Has some playmaking ability against the run. Uses quickness to knife through gaps and collect tackles for loss. Has the ability to set a firm edge. Flashes stack-and-shed ability

– Run defense is somewhat inconsistent. Gets too far up the field, loses gap integrity and allows explosive plays on the ground at times. Will get washed out of gaps due to high pad level on occasion

– Was forced to medically retire by UCLA in 2018 after three concussions. Also had two sprained ankles and a wrist injury that required two surgeries during his time with the Bruins

Story continues

How he fits

The addition of Phillips would give the Packers a tremendous rotation of edge rushers. It would also ensure their depth in the future if Preston Smith is cut for cap relief in 2022 and/or Za’Darius Smith is not re-signed after 2022.

In 2021, Phillips would help keep Za’Darius Smith and Rashan Gary well-rested while maintaining the effectiveness of the Packers’ pass rush when either player comes off the field. In the long term, he could be a cheap replacement for Za’Darius Smith. In the short term, he’ll be a terrific top reserve and he might even push Gary for a starting job if he can stay healthy.

NFL comp

Phillips reminds me of Washington Football Team defensive end Montez Sweat with his frame, power, quickness off the line and understanding of how to use his length. Phillips is not as strong against the run as Sweat was coming out of Mississippi State, but he has better bend and a more diverse collection of pass-rush moves.

Where Packers could get him

If the Packers want Phillips, they’d most likely have to take him at pick No. 29. Pass rushers as talented as he is don’t last long, even with the durability concerns he has. It’s possible Phillips will be gone by the time the Packers pick in the first round. It’s also possible that he slides into the early part of Round 2. The durability concerns make his draft stock difficult to gauge.

Related