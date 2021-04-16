Prospect or the Pack: LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Zach Kruse
·2 min read
The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is LSU receiver Terrace Marshall Jr.:

What he can do

– Tall, fast, vertical threat. Stands 6-2, ran 4.4, and caught four passes over 50 yards last season. This is what the Packers look for in a receiver

– Big frame with long arms and explosive leaping ability (39″ in vertical). Really comfortable tracking the ball and making catches in traffic. These should be confidence-building traits for a quarterback throwing him the football

– Ball placement doesn’t have to be perfect. He can go pluck it away from his body

– Speed really shows up in the open field. Home-run hitter on vertical routes and after the catch

– Caught 23 touchdown passes over the last two seasons. Did a ton of damage against one-on-one coverage in the red zone. Also experienced keeping plays alive and adjusting for the quarterback inside the 20

– Experience playing on the outside and in the slot, but doesn’t have return ability. Didn’t return punts or kicks at LSU

– Have to wonder how much of his production was due to talent and design of LSU offense

– Still only 20 years old. Doesn’t turn 21 until June

How he fits

The Packers offense is designed perfectly for a receiver like Marshall, who can play all three receiver spots, win vertically with speed and create in the red zone. With the right development, Marshall could be an ideal complement to Davante Adams and a potential upgrade on Marquez Valdes-Scantling as a deep threat. He certainly fits the team’s mold at receiver: big and fast. At the very least, his potential is high as a WR2.

NFL comp

DeVante Parker. Similar body types and speed scores. Both can run and both win in impressive ways in contested situations. Like Parker, he’ll need time to develop more of the little things at the position.

Where Packers could get him

Either at No. 29, or possibly by trading down in the first round or trading up from No. 62. Marshall looks like a prospect headed for that No. 25-50 range. Where he lands may depend on how the NFL values the smaller, gadget-type receivers in this class.

Highlights

