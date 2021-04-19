Prospect for the Pack: Alabama OL Alex Leatherwood

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Zach Kruse
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is Alabama offensive lineman Alex Leatherwood:

What he can do

– Started 41 games for Alabama. Split time between left tackle and right guard. Positional versatility is a plus. Can probably play four of the five offensive line positions

– Really looks the part. Carries his weight well. Big, powerful lineman with strong arms and a thick base

– Many have him pegged for guard in the NFL, but athletic testing was elite and suggests a real chance for him to play at a high level at either left or right tackle. Right tackle could be a terrific long-term spot

– Length is a real asset. Wingspan of nearly 85″

– Could be a game-changing run blocker at right tackle. Showed dominant flashes at the point of attack

– Correcting some subtle technique issues could unlock potential as a pass-blocker

– Looks really comfortable in staple zone scheme concepts. Should be good on the move

– Quick feet, but quicker rushers could still give him issues at the next level

– Will be tough to bull-rush even by NFL rushers

– Was penalized at too high of a rate throughout college career

– Durable, starting 41 straight games

How he fits

Leatherwood could be a long-term starter at either guard or tackle, two spots that might need help in Green Bay in 2021 and beyond. It’s possible Leatherwood could be a Day 1 starter at right guard – assuming Lucas Patrick moves to center – and help keep the offensive line mostly intact. He could also play right tackle, freeing Billy Turner to play all over the line. And his experience at the position presents an opportunity to play left tackle should David Bakhtiari miss time to start the season. Offensive tackle is the premium position, but the Packers saw firsthand the power of versatility among the starting five offensive linemen last season. Leatherwood would provide even more value in this area. At the very least, Leatherwood deserves a chance to play offensive tackle at the next level before considering a move inside.

NFL comp

Billy Turner isn’t a terrible comparison. Like Turner, Leatherwood can play all over the offensive line, with experience at left tackle, the movement skills to survive on the edges and also the strength to be a positive factor on the inside. Leatherwood has longer arms and a higher upside, especially at guard.

Where Packers could get him

Likely in the 25-40 range, with some wiggle room for trading up and down. Not everyone is convinced Leatherwood will be a first-round pick, but he’s a top-40 for most. Athletic offensive tackle prospects with three years of starting experience in the SEC usually don’t last too long.

Related

Prospect for the Pack: Notre Dame OT Liam Eichenberg

Prospect for the Pack: Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore

Prospect for the Pack: Tulsa LB Zaven Collins

Prospect for the Pack: Florida WR Kadarius Toney

Prospect for the Pack: Florida State CB Asante Samuel Jr.

Prospect for the Pack: Oregon S Jevon Holland

Prospect for the Pack: LSU WR Terrace Marshall Jr.

Prospect for the Pack: Oklahoma State OT Teven Jenkins

Prospect for the Pack: Alabama DL Christian Barmore

Prospect for the Pack: Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II

Prospect for the Pack: Texas OT Samuel Cosmi

Prospect for the Pack: Purdue WR Rondale Moore

Prospect for the Pack: Minnesota WR Rashod Bateman

Recommended Stories

  • U.S. Open, U.S. Women's Open to allow limited number of spectators; vaccine required for some

    The USGA announced Monday that it plans to re-open its gates to the general public for the U.S. Open and U.S. Women's Open this year.

  • Stewart Cink, 47, wins RBC Heritage for second victory of season

    Stewart Cink wrapped up the wire-to-wire victory Sunday at the RBC Heritage, winning for the second time this season.

  • Report: Bears agree to terms with Tashaun Gipson

    Chicago is keeping one of its key defensive free agents. According to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Bears have agreed to terms with safety Tashaun Gipson on a one-year deal. Gipson started all 16 games for Chicago last year, recording a pair of interceptions, seven passes defensed, and a fumble recovery. Only cornerback Kyle Fuller [more]

  • RIDE BREAKING NEWS: ROSEN, TRUSTED AND TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Lordstown Motors Corp. f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important May 17 Deadline in Securities Class Action – RIDE, DPHC

    NEW YORK, April 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, reminds: (i) purchasers of the securities of Lordstown Motors Corp. f/k/a DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: RIDE, DPHC) between August 3, 2020 and March 24, 2021, inclusive; and (ii) all holders of DiamondPeak common stock entitled to participate in the August 22, 2020 shareholder vote on the merger with Lordstown (the “Class Period”), of the important May 17, 2021 lead plaintiff deadline. SO WHAT: If you purchased Lordstown securities during the Class Period you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out of pocket fees or costs through a contingency fee arrangement. WHAT TO DO NEXT: To join the Lordstown class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2056.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than May 17, 2021. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. WHY ROSEN LAW: We encourage investors to select qualified counsel with a track record of success in leadership roles. Often, firms issuing notices do not have comparable experience or resources. The Rosen Law Firm represents investors throughout the globe, concentrating its practice in securities class actions and shareholder derivative litigation. Rosen Law Firm has achieved the largest ever securities class action settlement against a Chinese Company. Rosen Law Firm was Ranked No. 1 by ISS Securities Class Action Services for number of securities class action settlements in 2017. The firm has been ranked in the top 4 each year since 2013 and has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors. In 2019 alone the firm secured over $438 million for investors. In 2020 founding partner Laurence Rosen was named by law360 as a Titan of Plaintiffs’ Bar. Many of the firm’s attorneys have been recognized by Lawdragon and Super Lawyers. DETAILS OF THE CASE: According to the lawsuit, defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Lordstown’s purported pre-orders were non-binding; (2) many of the would-be customers who made these purported pre-orders lacked the means to make such purchases and/or would not have credible demand for Lordstown’s Endurance; (3) Lordstown is not and has not been “on track” to commence production of the Endurance in September 2021; (4) the first test run of the Endurance led to the vehicle bursting into flames within 10 minutes; and (5) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages. To join the Lordstown class action, go to http://www.rosenlegal.com/cases-register-2056.html or call Phillip Kim, Esq. toll-free at 866-767-3653 or email pkim@rosenlegal.com or cases@rosenlegal.com for information on the class action. No Class Has Been Certified. Until a class is certified, you are not represented by counsel unless you retain one. You may select counsel of your choice. You may also remain an absent class member and do nothing at this point. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. Follow us for updates on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/the-rosen-law-firm, on Twitter: https://twitter.com/rosen_firm or on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/rosenlawfirm/. Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome. Contact Information: Laurence Rosen, Esq.Phillip Kim, Esq.The Rosen Law Firm, P.A.275 Madison Avenue, 40th FloorNew York, NY 10016Tel: (212) 686-1060Toll Free: (866) 767-3653Fax: (212) 202-3827lrosen@rosenlegal.compkim@rosenlegal.comcases@rosenlegal.comwww.rosenlegal.com

  • Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes 'ahead of schedule' after offseason surgery to repair a turf toe

    Patrick Mahomes said that he is progressing well after having surgery to repair a turf toe issue shortly after the Chiefs' loss in the Super Bowl.

  • Packers entering 2021 draft rich in picks, poor in capital

    The Packers have 10 picks but rank near the bottom of the NFL in capital entering the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Sam Darnold, Christian McCaffrey working out together

    Panthers quarterback Sam Darnold is wasting no time in getting on the same page with his teammates. Darnold and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey worked out together last week in California, and Jordan Palmer, the former NFL quarterback who works as a private coach for Darnold during the offseason, told Peter King in this week’s [more]

  • Jaylen Blakes commits to Duke

    Twitter -- @NJHoops Duke Basketball news has been frequent and positive over the last week, as Mike Krzyzewski and his staff have added four pieces to the 2021-22 roster.The latest to join the Blue Devils is Blair Academy’s Jaylen Blakes, a 6-foot-2, 195-pound point guard.

  • Anthony Davis seen working out on Staples Center court, could return to Lakers next week

    AD has been out since mid-February.

  • Collin Sexton with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors

    Collin Sexton (Cleveland Cavaliers) with a buzzer beater vs the Golden State Warriors, 04/15/2021

  • WNBA draft 2021: Wings keep Charli Collier home with No. 1 pick

    Charli Collier will join Dallas and Aari McDonald is with Atlanta after a stellar NCAA tournament run.

  • Tyler Herro with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets

    Tyler Herro (Miami Heat) with a 2-pointer vs the Brooklyn Nets, 04/18/2021

  • Former USC offensive lineman Chris Brown dies at 24

    Brown is the second former USC lineman to die at a young age in the past year.

  • Report: Multiple teams wanted to sign Alex Smith before his retirement

    The former Washington quarterback reportedly had interest from multiple teams before he announced his retirement.

  • Jennifer Jo Cobb not approved by NASCAR to run Talladega Cup race

    NASCAR does not approve Jennifer Jo Cobb to run Sunday's Cup race at Talladega; Rick Ware Racing will need another driver for the No. 15 car.

  • Logan Paul warns everyone about brother Jake’s boxing: ‘He’s not the YouTube kid anymore’

    Fellow YouTube star Logan Paul thinks it would be wise for everyone to take notice of what his younger brother is doing inside the ring.

  • Former slugger Gary Sheffield rips today's game: 'I don't watch baseball at all'

    Count former slugger Gary Sheffield as someone who has no interest in the current state of baseball. "I don't watch baseball at all," he said.

  • 2021 NFL mock draft: Playing GM for every team in the 1st round

    Draft Wire editor Luke Easterling puts on his general manager hat for every first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft

  • Andy Reid details Chiefs’ current options at offensive tackle for 2021

    Reid commented on the Chiefs' current offensive tackle situation ahead of the 2021 NFL draft.

  • Champions League teams could be kicked out of semifinals as Super League punishment

    Real Madrid, Manchester City and Chelsea are set to play Champions League semifinals a week after announcing they'd break away from the Champions League in the future.