Prospect for the Pack: Alabama DL Christian Barmore

The Green Bay Packers will enter the 2021 NFL draft hoping to find a few more valuable pieces to add to an otherwise talented roster after winning 26 regular-season games and making the NFC Championship Game in back-to-back seasons under coach Matt LaFleur.

Between now and the draft, Packers Wire will periodically break down one top prospect capable of landing in Green Bay later this month.

Up next is Alabama defensive lineman Christian Barmore:

What he can do

– Certainly looks the part of a big, brawny interior defender. Isn’t a nose tackle type. He’s over 6-4, with long arms. This is a guy you want to move all over the defensive front

– Gigantic upside as a rusher. Threatens interior blockers with impressive foot speed at his size and few can block him one-on-one once he unleashes a bull-rush. There’s a natural feel for how he sets up and executes moves. His pass-rushing arsenal was much bigger than expected

– Destroyer on stunts, moving inside or out. Once he gets his feet moving and can convert speed to power, he’s pretty much unblockable

– Almost has a slippery element to him. Made a number of run stops while just sliding off blockers, finding the ball and closing the space. Testament to his lateral agility

– Likely has more early-career value as a rusher. Not sure he’s going to turn around a run defense right away. Usage will be important in early years

– Attacks the ball when he finds the quarterback. Forced three fumbles. This isn’t something all rushers do consistently. Could be a turnover creator from the interior

– Batted down several passes when the rush didn’t get home. Knows how to get his hands up and use his length to disrupt passing lanes

– Ran under 5.0 seconds in the 40-yard dash and had an impressive 10-yard split. Highlights explosiveness as an athlete even at 310 pounds

– Played fewer than 800 total snaps in college, so still learning. One-year starter. Still only 21 years old. Development path is wide open

How he fits

Barmore’s special traits would be wasted as a gap-plugging down lineman, but he can handle just about any role upfront, regardless of scheme. Free up one-on-one matchups and let him attack from multiple alignments and he has star ability. Placing him next to Kenny Clark on traditional run downs or lining him up alongside Za’Darius Smith in passing situations could turn him into a game-wrecker. Barmore isn’t a passive player. He’s going to take the action to the offense on every rep and he’s going to do it at 150 miles per hour. That’s the kind of attacking mindset that can turn a middling defensive line into a great one. Also, the Packers were highly interested in Dalvin Tomlinson over the last year, so Barmore is almost certainly high on their draft board.

NFL comp

Christian Wilkins, the Dolphins’ first-round pick in 2019. Similar build and athletic profile. However, while Wilkins played a ton of games at Clemson, Barmore is much more moldable at this point in their football careers. The upside here is greater, but so is the uncertainty. Risk-reward calculation required. The Dolphins took Wilkins at No. 13 overall.

Where Packers could get him

As possibly the only first-round caliber interior defensive lineman in the draft class, Barmore is very likely to be a Day 1 pick. He’s a fit in just about any defensive front and will be highly coveted by teams in need of help along the line. It’s certainly possible he’ll be off the board by No. 29. Would the Packers trade up for an interior defender? Maybe. He’d be a legitimate option if still available at 29.

Highlights

