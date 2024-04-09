This prospect is the most-drafted player by the Bengals in simulations

How’s this for a quick summary of mock drafts for the Cincinnati Bengals?

Texas defensive lineman Byron Murphy is the most-mocked selection at No. 18.

So says Pro Football Focus, who tallied up the numbers from the site’s mock draft simulator to find the results.

What’s interesting is that it isn’t just Bengals fans making the picks for Murphy, but a marriage of specific expert’s boards and in some cases, decisions made by fans who use the simulator.

Granted, 20.7 percent probably isn’t a massive advantage over other prospects such as offensive linemen. But it speaks to the general awareness that the Bengals have a serious issue up front on the defensive side of the ball after DJ Reader’s departure.

On paper, Murphy’s blend of pass-rushing and run-stopping would have him near the top of Cincinnati’s board at that range of the draft.

The most selected player at pick 18 by Bengals fans in the Mock Draft Simulator: Byron Murphy II, DT, Texas 💥 pic.twitter.com/oSLiAcxS3D — PFF CIN Bengals (@PFF_Bengals) April 8, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bengals Wire