Prospect meeting, Brock Purdy’s season and other 49ers news for Cardinals fans

We have reached the end of another week in the NFL offseason and that means it is time to check in with the rest of the NFC West and see what has been going on with the Arizona Cardinals’ division rivals.

What is new with the San Francisco 49ers?

Below are a few stories from the last week that Cardinals fans should know about.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Raheem Mostert calls out Kyle Shanahan for Super Bowl loss

Robert Hanashiro-USA TODAY Sports

49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan has been part of two Super Bowl collapses. One was as offensive coordinator for the Atlanta Falcons and then as the Niners’ head coach.

Mostert, who used to play for the 49ers, recently criticized Shanahan’s playcalling from the 49ers’ loss in the big game to the Chiefs.

Brock Purdy's rookie season one of best for QB

Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Purdy, the last player selected in the draft last year, ended up being the 49ers’ starting quarterback. He led them to an 8-1 record, only losing in the NFC title game.

Purdy’s rookie campaign was, per the analytics, the second-most productive rookie season for a quarterback since 2016.

Niners meet with Alabama TE

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

The Niners already have arguably the best tight end in the game in George Kittle, but they still are looking at players at the position to draft. They met with Alabama tight end Cameron Latu.

Niners have highest implied probability to make playoffs

The 49ers are heavy favorites to win the NFC West. Based on betting odds to make the postseason, they have the highest implied probability in the NFL, at nearly 80%.

[lawrence-auto-related count=3 category=1974]

Story originally appeared on Cards Wire