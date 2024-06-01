Prospect League Glance May 31
May 31—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '3 '1 '—
Full Count Rhythm '2 '2 '1.0
Terre Haute Rex '1 '2 '1.5
Dubois County Bombers '1 '3 '2.0
Normal CornBelters '1 '3 '2.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Johnstown Mill Rats '3 '1 '—
Chillicothe Paints '2 '2 '1.0
Champion City Kings '1 '2 '1.5
Lafayette Aviators '1 '3 '2.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '3 '1 '—
Clinton LumberKings '3 '1 '—
Burlington Bees '1 '3 '2.0
Springfield Horseshoes '1 '3 '2.0
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Jackson Rockabillys '3 '1 '—
Alton River Dragons '3 '1 '—
Thrillville Thrillbillies '2 '1 '0.5
O'Fallon Hoots '2 '2 '1.5
Cape Catfish '1 '2 '2.5
Tuesday, May 28
Dubois County Bombers 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 13, Champion City Kings 8
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Danville Dans 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Jackson Rockabillys 13, Full Count Rhythm 5
Wednesday, May 29
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Champion City Kings 7
Lafayette Aviators 11, Chillicothe Paints 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Normal CornBelters 9
Terre Haute Rex 9, Danville Dans 7
Clinton LumberKings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Burlington Bees 8,Alton River Dragons 6
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Jackson Rockabillys 3, Cape Catfish 0
Full Count Rhythm 8, Dubois County Bombers 7
Thursday, May 30
Alton River Dragons 5, Dubois County Bombers 4
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 2
Chillicothe Paints 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 0 (7 innings)
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Clinton LumberKings 2
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Burlington Bees 2
Full Count Rhythm 9, Cape Catfish 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Normal CornBelters 5
Thrillville Thrillbillies 4, Jackson Rockabillys 2
Friday, May 31
Alton River Dragons 10, Dubois County Bombers 3
Danville Dans 8, Terre Haute Rex 6
Champion City Kings 7, Lafayette Aviators 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 3, Chilicothe Paints 0
Normal CornBelters 14, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0, 8 innings
Cape Catfish 7, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4
O'Fallon Hoots 15, Burlington Bees 2, 7 innings
Jackson Rockabillys 11, Full Count Rhythm 10
Clinton LumberKings 12, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10
Saturday, June 1
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 2
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 4 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons 5:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Friday's box score
At Bob Warn Field, Terre Haute, Ind.
Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 2
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros 3b '3 '0 '0 '0
Michael Ryan rf '2 '0 '0 '2
Josh Davis c '5 '0 '1 '2
Sebastian Arguelles ss '5 '1 '1 '0
Nolan Farley 2b '5 '2 '1 '0
Taft Middleton 1b '4 '0 '1 '0
Aidan Rice dh '3 '0 '0 '0
Brenden Stressler lf '3 '3 '2 '3
Darryl Dilworth II cf '3 '0 '0 '0
Abe Chancellor p '0 '0 '0 '0
Morgan Davis p '0 '0 '0 '0
Mason Robinson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Brendan Clarke p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '34 '8 '8 '7
Terre Haute ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Gabriel Arroyo rf '5 '1 '0 '0
Miguel Cantu 1b '4 '0 '1 '2
Gabe Wright cf '5 '1 '3 '3
Nomar Garcia ss '4 '1 '1 '0
Wally Diaz dh '4 '0 '1 '0
Gustavo Nava c '4 '0 '0 '0
Ben Kearns lf '2 '1 '1 '0
Delvis Claudio 3b '3 '2 '2 '0
Carder Reich 2b '3 '0 '0 '0
Breyllin Suriel Suriel p '0 '0 '0 '0
Christian Brown p '0 '0 '0 '0
Zacheus Carr p '0 '0 '0 '0
Tyler Montiz-Witten p '0 '0 '0 '0
Landen Ray p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '35 '6 '10 '5
Danville '010 '130 '201 '— '8 '8 '2
Terre Haute '100 '001 '201 '— '6 '10 '1
E — Davis, Arguelles, Cantu. DP — Danville 2, Terre Haute. LOB — Danville 15, Terre Haute 6. 2B — Dilworth, Cantu. 3B — Farley. HR — Wright. SB — Stressler 3, Dilworth 2, Rice 2, Middleton, Farley, Ryan. Kearns. CS — Arroyo. SF — Cantu.
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Chancellor (W, 1-0) '5.0 '4 '2 '1 '1 '6
Davis '1.0 '1 '1 '0 '0 '3
Robinson '1.0 '3 '2 '2 '1 '1
Clarke (Save, 1) '2.0 '2 '1 '1 '0 '2
Totals '9.0 '10 '6 '4 '2 '12
Terre Haute 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Suriel Suriel '3.1 '2 '2 '2 '5 '4
Brown (L, 0-1) '1.1 '2 '3 '3 '3 '1
Carr '2.0 '0 '2 '2 '5 '0
Moniz-Witten '0.1 '1 '0 '0 '0 '0
Ray '2.0 '3 '1 '1 '0 '3
Totals '9.0 '8 '8 '8 '13 '8
WP — Chancellor, Carr. HBP — Ryan (By Brown), Ryan (By Moniz-Witten), Ryan (by Ray), Kearns (By Chancellor). Balk — Clarke
Attendance — 350. Time — 3:23
Umpires — Lance Walsh and Matt Reese.