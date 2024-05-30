Prospect League Glance (May 29)
May 29—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division'W'L'GB
Danville Dans'1'1'—
Dubois County Bombers'1'1'—
Full Count Rhythm'1'1'—
Terre Haute Rex'1'1'—
Normal CornBelters'0'2'1.5
Northeast Division'W'L'GB
Johnstown Mill Rats'2'0'—
Chillicothe Paints'1'1'1.0
Lafayette Aviators'1'1'1.0
Champion City Kings'0'2'2.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division'W'L'GB
Clinton LumberKings'2'0'—
Illinois Val. Pistol Shrimp'2'0'—
Burlington Bees'1'1'1.0
Springfield Horseshoes'0'2'2.0
South Division'W'L'GB
Jackson Rockabillys'2'0'—
Thrillville Thrillbillies'1'0'0.5
Alton River Dragons'1'1'1.0
Cape Catfish'0'1'1.5
O'Fallon Hoots'0'2'2.0
Tuesday, May 28
Dubois County Bombers 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 13, Champion City Kings 8
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Danville Dans 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Jackson Rockabillys 13, Full Count Rhythm 5
Wednesday, May 29
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Champion City Kings 7
Lafayette Aviators 11, Chillicothe Paints 7
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, Normal CornBelters 9
Terre Haute Rex 9, Danville Dans 7
Clinton LumberKings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Burlington Bees 8,Alton River Dragons 6
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, O'Fallon Hoots 1
Jackson Rockabillys 3, Cape Catfish 0
Full Count Rhythm 8, Dubois County Bombers 7
Thursday, May 30
Alton River Dragons at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 31
Alton River Dragons at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chilicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 2
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 4 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons 5:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Terre Haute Rex 9, Danville Dans 7
Terre Haute 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Gabriel Arroyo rf '4 '1 '2 '2
Gabe Wright cf '6 '0 '1 '3
Wally Diaz 1b '6 '0 '0 '0
Miguel Cantu dh '5 '2 '1 '0
James Jauz 3b '3 '1 '1 '0
Eli Riley c '2 '1 '1 '1
Brady Yeryar 2b'3 '1 '1 '0
Nomar Garcia ss '4 '2 '2 '2
Ben Kearns lf '3 '1 '1 '0
Kaleb Marrs p'0 '0 '0 '0
Evan Chung p '0 '0 '0 '0
Sean Stone p '0 '0 '0 '0
Deron Swanson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jack Tobin p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '36 '9 '10 '8
Danville ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros dh '4 '1 '3 '3
Taft Middleton 1b '4 '0 '0 '1
Michael Ryan rf '3 '0 '1 '1
S. Arguelles ss '4 '0 '0 '1
Aidan Rice lf/2b '5 '1 '1 '0
Nolan Farley 2b '3 '1 '1 '0
Mac Ketchin lf '0 '0 '0 '0
Grant Haas 3b '4 '1 '0 '0
Owen Anderson c '2 '2 '0 '0
Darryl Dilworth II cf '3 '1 '0 '1
Jacob Parks p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jake Murphy p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jack Armstrong p '0 '0 '0 '0
Mason Robinson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Will Melby Jr. p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '32 '7 '6 '7
Terre Haute '000 '104 '202 '— '11 '4 '2
Danville '100 '033 '000 '— '7 '6 '1
E — Yeryar 2, Diaz, Haas. LOB — Terre Haute 12, Danville 7. 2B — Wright, Mastros, Ryan, Rice. S — Kearns. SF — Mastros, Middleton, Arguelles. SB — Riley 2, Cantu, Garcia, Mastros, Ryan, Farley. CS — Arroyo, Mastros.
Terre Haute 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Marrs '4.0 '2 '1 '1 '2 '4
Chung '1.0 '1 '3 '1 '2 '0
Stone '0.1 '1 '3 '1 '2 '0
Swanson (W, 1-0) '2.2 '1 '0 '0 '0 '6
Tobin (Sv. 1) '1.0 '1 '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '9.0 '6 '7 '3 '6 '10
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Parks '3.1 '2 '1 '0 '3 '6
Murphy '1.2 '0 '3 '3 '4 '2
Armstrong '1.2 '6 '3 '3 '1 '3
Robinson '1.1 '0 '0 '0 '3 '2
Melby (L, 0-1) '1.0 '2 '2 '1 '0 '1
Totals '9.0 '10 '9 '7 '11 '14
WP — Melby
Attendance — 386. Time — 3:23
Umpires — Preston Childers and AJ Jhonston