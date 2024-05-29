Prospect League Glance (May 28)
May 28—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division'W'L'GB
Danville Dans'1'0'—
Dubois County Bombers'1'0'—
Full Count Rhythm'0'1'1.0
Normal CornBelters'0'1'1.0
Terre Haute Rex'0'1'1.0
Northeast Division'W'L'GB
Chillicothe Paints'1'0'—
Johnstown Mill Rats'1'0'—
Champion City Kings'0'1'1.0
Lafayette Aviators'0'1'1.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division'W'L'GB
Clinton LumberKings'1'0'—
Illinois Val. Pistol Shrimp'1'0'—
Burlington Bees'0'1'1.0
Springfield Horseshoes'0'1'1.0
South Division'W'L'GB
Alton River Dragons'1'0'—
Jackson Rockabillys'1'0'—
Cape Catfish'0'0'0.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies'0'0'0.5
O'Fallon Hoots'0'1'1.0
Tuesday, May 28
Dubois County Bombers 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 13, Champion City Kings 8
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Danville Dans 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Jackson Rockabillys 13, Full Count Rhythm 5
Wednesday, May 29
Champion City Kings at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, May 30
Alton River Dragons at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7:30 p.m.
Friday, May 31
Alton River Dragons at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chilicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 1
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Sunday, June 2
Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 4 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons 5:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.