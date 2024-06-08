Prospect League Glance (June 7)
Jun. 7—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '5 '3 '—
Terre Haute Rex '4 '4 '1.0
Normal CornBelters '3 '6 '2.5
Full Count Rhythm '3 '7 '3.5
Dubois County Bombers '2 '8 '4.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Chillicothe Paints '5 '3 '—
Lafayette Aviators '5 '3 '—
Johnstown Mill Rats '6 '4 '0.5
Champion City Kings '3 '5 '2.5
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '7 '3 '—
Clinton LumberKings '4 '3 '2.5
Burlington Bees '2 '6 '3.5
Springfield Horseshoes '1 '7 '6.0
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Jackson Rockabillys '7 '2 '—
Thrillville Thrillbillies '6 '2 '0.5
O'Fallon Hoots '7 '3 '0.5
Alton River Dragons '6 '4 '1.5
Cape Catfish '3 '6 '4.0
Tuesday, June 4
Terre Haute Rex 11, Alton River Dragons 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 2, Champion City Kings 0
Chillicothe Paints 10, Full Count Rhythm 5
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 2
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumerKings, postponed
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, Dubois County Bombers 1
Jackson Rockabillys 5, Cape Catfish 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Normal CornBelters 2
Wednesday, June 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Dubois County Bombers 6, 10 innings
Lafayette Aviators 5, Terre Haute Rex 4
Chillicothe Paints 21, Full County Rhythm 7, 7 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, Clinton LumberKings 7
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Burlington Bees 7, 10 innings
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed
Thursday, June 6
Clinton LumberKings 15, O'Fallon Hoots 3
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Lafayette Aviators 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Full County Rhythm 6
Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Burlington Bees 3
Normal CornBelters 5, Terre Haute Rex 0
Jackson Rockabillys 9, Alton River Dragons 2
Cape Catfish 3, Dubois County Bombers 2
Thrillville Thrillbillies 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 12
Friday, June 7
Champion City Kings 9, Chillicothe Paints 8
Lafayette Aviators 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8
Normal CornBelters 10, Danville Dans 4
Jackson Rockabillys 5, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 4, Cape Catfish 3
O'Fallon Hoots 15, Alton River Dragons 2, 8 innings
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1, 8 innings
Dubois County Bombers 9, Full Count Rhythm 5, 10 innings
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Clinton LumberKings 10, 10 innings
Saturday, June 8
Johnstown Mill Rats at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11
O'Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbillies, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Normal CornBelters 10, Danville Dans 4
Normal ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Terrick Thompson-Allen cf '4 '2 '1 '2
Zach Zychowski 2b '3 '2 '3 '2
Tyler Castro lf '6 '2 '1 '1
Landen Johnson 1b '3 '1 '1 '0
Will Jesske dh '5 '0 '1 '2
William Flanigan 3b '4 '0 '2 '1
James Harris 3b '2 '0 '1 '0
Christopher Suchowski c '5 '0 '1 '1
Tyler Thompson rf '4 '2 '0 '0
Eddie Letamendi ss '3 '1 '0 '0
Slater Wilcox p '0 '0 '0 '0
Zach O'Donnell p '0 '0 '0 '0
Trey Bryant p '0 '0 '0 '0
Ryne Willard p '0 '0 '0 '0
Logan Barnett p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '39 '10 '11 '9
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros 3b '5 '1 '1 '1
Michael Ryan rf '4 '0 '0 '0
Nate Vargas c '3 '0 '0 '0
Michael DiMartini dh '3 '0 '0 '1
Taft Middleton 1b '4 '1 '2 '0
Grant Haas ss '3 '0 '0 '0
Brenden Stressler lf '3 '1 '1 '1
Aidan Rice 2b '3 '1 '2 '1
Mac Ketchin cf '3 '0 '0 '0
Gunnar Brown p '0 '0 '0 '0
Aidan Dorsch p '0 '0 '0 '0
Will Melby, Jr. p '0 '0 '0 '0
Stryder Salas p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '31 '4 '6 '4
Normal '120 '160 '000 '— '10 '11 '1
Danville '030 '000 '100 '— '4 '6 '4
E —Suchowski, Middleton 2, Rice, Brown. DP — Normal 1. LOB — Normal 15, Danville 9. 2B — Zychowski, Stressler. HR — Thompson-Allen. SB — Thompson-Allen, Zychowski, Rice 2, Ryan, Middleton, Ketchin. CS — Ryan, Middleton.
Normal 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Wilcox '4.0 '3 '3 '3 '2 '6
O'Donnell (W, 1-0) '2.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '1
Bryant '1.0 '1 '1 '1 '1 '0
Willard '1.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '1
Barnett '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '2
Totals '9.0 '6 '4 '4 '5 '10
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Brown '2.2 '5 '3 '3 '4 '4
Dorsch (L, 1-1) '1.1 '2 '3 '3 '1 '3
Melby '2.0 '3 '4 '3 '5 '1
Salas '3.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '3
Totals '9.0 '11 '10 '9 '11 '11
WP — Melby 2, Brown, Dorsch, Salas. Balk — Armstrong. HBP — Vargas (by Wilcox), DiMartini (By Wilcox), Vargas (By Bryant), Johnson (By Dorsch), Thompson (By Dorsch)
Attendance — 516. Time — 3:30
Umpires — Matt Reese and Dave Runyon.