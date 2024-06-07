Prospect League Glance (June 6)
Jun. 6—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '5 '2 '—
Terre Haute Rex '3 '4 '2.0
Full Count Rhythm '3 '6 '3.5
Normal CornBelters '2 '6 '3.5
Dubois County Bombers '1 '8 '5.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Johnstown Mill Rats '6 '3 '—
Chillicothe Paints '5 '2 '1.0
Lafayette Aviators '4 '3 '2.0
Champion City Kings '2 '5 '3.5
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Clinton LumberKings '4 '2 '—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '6 '3 '—
Burlington Bees '2 '5 '2.5
Springfield Horseshoes '1 '6 '5.0
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Jackson Rockabillys '6 '2 '—
Alton River Dragons '6 '3 '0.5
O'Fallon Hoots '6 '3 '0.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies '5 '2 '1.0
Cape Catfish '3 '5 '3.0
Tuesday, June 4
Terre Haute Rex 11, Alton River Dragons 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 2, Champion City Kings 0
Chillicothe Paints 10, Full Count Rhythm 5
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 2
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumerKings, postponed
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, Dubois County Bombers 1
Jackson Rockabillys 5, Cape Catfish 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Normal CornBelters 2
Wednesday, June 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Dubois County Bombers 6, 10 innings
Lafayette Aviators 5, Terre Haute Rex 4
Chillicothe Paints 21, Full County Rhythm 7, 7 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, Clinton LumberKings 7
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Burlington Bees 7, 10 innings
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed
Thursday, June 6
Clinton LumberKings 15, O'Fallon Hoots 3
O'Fallon Hoots 3, Clinton LumberKings 2
Lafayette Aviators 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Chillicothe Paints 7, Full County Rhythm 6
Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 6, Burlington Bees 3
Normal CornBelters 5, Terre Haute Rex 0
Jackson Rockabillys 9, Alton River Dragons 2
Cape Catfish 3, Dubois County Bombers 2
Thrillville Thrillbillies 14, Johnstown Mill Rats 12
Friday, June 7
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Johnstown Mill Rats at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 9
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Normal CornBelters, doubleheader, 3 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday, June 11
O'Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbillies, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 6
Champion City ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Evan Houseman lf '4 '0 '1 '2
Louis Florida cf '4 '0 '0 '0
Nicholas Weyrich rf '5 '0 '1 '1
Lucas Day dh '5 '0 '1 '0
Will Balgo 1b '4 '1 '0 '0
Kolten Poorman 3b '2 '1 '0 '0
Nate Miller c '2 '1 '0 '0
Braylen Blomquist 2b '4 '2 '2 '1
Johnny Costella ss '3 '1 '0 '0
Tristan Harley p '0 '0 '0 '0
Bennett LaPalm p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '33 '6 '5 '4
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros 3b '4 '1 '1 '1
Michael Ryan rf '3 '0 '1 '1
Michael diMartini lf '4 '1 '1 '0
Josh Davis c '2 '0 '0 '0
Nolan Farley 2b '4 '2 '1 '1
Taft Middleton dh '4 '1 '2 '1
Grant Haas ss '4 '2 '1 '1
Aidan Rice 2b '4 '1 '1 '1
Darryl Dilworth II cf '4 '0 '1 '0
Meade Johnson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jacob Parks p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jake Murphy p '0 '0 '0 '0
Brendan Clarke p '0 '0 '0 '0
Bryce Riggs p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '33 '8 '9 '6
Champion City '001 '013 '010 '— '6 '5 '2
Danville '100 '500 '02x '— '8 '9 '1
E —Weyrich 2, Rice. LOB — Champion City 8, Danville 4. 2B — Day, Blomquist, Farley, Middleton. 3B — Mastros. SB — DiMartini. CS — Ryan, Middleton.
Champion City 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Harley '4.0 '8 '6 '6 '2 '6
LaPalm (L, 0-1) '4.0 '1 '2 '2 '0 '7
Totals '8.0 '9 '8 '8 '2 '13
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Parks '5.0 '2 '2 '2 '2 '5
Murphy '0.0 '1 '3 '3 '2 '0
Clarke (W, 1-0) '3.0 '2 '1 '1 '1 '4
Riggs (Sv. 1) '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '2
Totals '9.0 '5 '6 '6 '5 '11
WP — Salas. Balk — Armstrong. HBP — Florida (By Parks), Costella (By Parks), Balgo (By Murphy), Davis (By LaPalm)
Attendance — 298. Time — 2:29
Umpires — Dave Runyon and Allen Jones.