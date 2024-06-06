Prospect League Glance (June 5)
Jun. 5—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '4 '2 '—
Terre Haute Rex '3 '3 '1.0
Full Count Rhythm '3 '5 '2.0
Normal CornBelters '1 '6 '3.5
Dubois County Bombers '1 '7 '4.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Johnstown Mill Rats '6 '2 '—
Chillicothe Paints '4 '2 '2.0
Lafayette Aviators '3 '3 '2.5
Champion City Kings '2 '4 '4.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Clinton LumberKings '3 '1 '—
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '5 '3 '1.0
Burlington Bees '2 '4 '2.5
Springfield Horseshoes '1 '5 '4.0
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Alton River Dragons '6 '2 '—
O'Fallon Hoots '5 '2 '0.5
Jackson Rockabillys '5 '2 '0.5
Thrillville Thrillbillies '4 '2 '0.5
Cape Catfish '2 '5 '4.5
Tuesday, May 28
Dubois County Bombers 4, Terre Haute Rex 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 13, Champion City Kings 8
Chillicothe Paints 7, Lafayette Aviators3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 1
Danville Dans 5, Normal CornBelters 1
Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 5
Alton River Dragons 3, O'Fallon Hoots 0
Jackson Rockabillys 13, Full Count Rhythm 5
Sunday, June 2
Lafayette Aviators 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 3
Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9 (10 innings)
Champion City Kings 11, Chillicothe Paints 4
Terre Haute Rex 11, Dubois County Bombers 3
Full Count Rhythm 6, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4 (11 innings)
Cape Catfish 8, Jackson Rockabillys 4
Danville Dans 11, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 6
Alton River Dragons 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
O'Fallon Hoots 2, Normal CornBelters 0
Monday, June 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Burlington Bees, Cancelled
Tuesday, June 4
Terre Haute Rex 11, Alton River Dragons 6
Johnstown Mill Rats 2, Champion City Kings 0
Chillicothe Paints 10, Full Count Rhythm 5
Lafayette Aviators 9, Danville Dans 2
O'Fallon Hoots 7, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 2
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumerKings, postponed
Thrillville Thrillbillies 13, Dubois County Bombers 1
Jackson Rockabillys 5, Cape Catfish 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Normal CornBelters 2
Wednesday, June 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Dubois County Bombers 6, 10 innings
Lafayette Aviators 5, Terre Haute Rex 4
Chillicothe Paints 21, Full County Rhythm 7, 7 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, Clinton LumberKings 7
Alton River Dragons 7, Cape Catfish 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, Burlington Bees 7, 10 innings
Danville Dans at Champion City Kings, postponed
Thursday, June 6
Clinton LumberKings at O'Fallon Hoots, doubleheader, 4:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 7
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 8
Johnstown Mill Rats at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.