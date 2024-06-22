PROSPECT LEAGUE GLANCE (June 21)
Jun. 21—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
'Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '13 '8 '—
Normal CornBelters '10 '11 '3.0
Dubois County Bombers '9 '13 '4.5
Full Count Rhythm '8 '13 '5.0
Terre Haute Rex '8 '13 '5.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L ' GB
Chillicothe Paints '14 '6 '—
Lafayette Aviators '11 '10 '3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats '10 '11 '4.5
Champion City Kings '6 '14 '8.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '14 '7 '—
Clinton LumberKings '11 '7 '1.5
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes '6 '13 '7.0
Burlington Bees '5 '16 9.0
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies '15 '5 '—
Jackson Rockabillys '13 '7 '2.0
O'Fallon Hoots '12 '9 '3.5
Alton River Dragons '10 '11 '5.5
Cape Catfish '10 '11 '5.5
Tuesday, June 18
Dubois County Bombers 8, Champion City Kings 3
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 3, game 1
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex, 0, game 2
Lafayette Aviators 7, Full Count Rhythm 3
Chillicothe Paints 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4
O'Fallon Hoots 17, Burlington Bees 9
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Wednesday, June 19
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimps 12, Burlington Bees 11, game 1
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Burlington Bees 2, game 2
Dubois County Bombers 16, Champion City Kings 5 (7 innings)
Lafayette Aviators 6, Full Count Rhythm 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0 (7 innings)
Chillicothe Paints 11, Terre Haute Rex 7
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Danville Dans 7
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Jackson Rockabillys 11, Alton River Dragons 4
Thursday, June 20
Full Count Rhythm 10, Dubois County Bombers 4
Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6 (10 innings)
Chillicothe Paints 14, Terre Haute Rex 9
Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, suspended until July 12
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Cape Catfish 2.
Normal CornBelters 16, Burlington Bees 7
Jackson Rockabillys 7, Alton River Dragons 5
Friday, June 21
Terre Haute Rex 5, Champion City Kings 2
Dubois County Bombers 11, Lafayette Aviators 10
Thrillville Thrillbillies 16, Chilicothe Paints 7
Danville Dans 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 9, 10 innings
Cape Catfish 7, Clinton LumberKings 4
Normal CornBelters 7, Burlington Bees 6
Alton River Dragons 4, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Full Count Rhythm 6, Jackson Rockabillys 3
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8
Saturday, June 22
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Monday, June 24
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 11 a.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, June 25
Dubois County Bombers at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Friday's Box Score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 10, Johnstown Mill Rats 9
Johnstown 'AB 'R H 'RBI
Landon Meyer 2b '6 '1 '2 '0
Colton Ayres rf '5 '1 '3 '1
Wesley Parker 1b '4 '2 '2 '2
Max Humphrey cf '6 '2 '3 '0
Austin Stalker lf '5 '1 '1 '1
Garrett Pancione c '3 '0 '0 '1
Joey Perry dh '4 '0 '1 '1
Peyton Starr pf '1 '0 '0 '0
Connor Roche 3b '5 '1 '3 '1
Parker Martin ss '3 '1 '0 '0
Will Juday p '0 '0 '0 '0
Brock Depute p '0 '0 '0 '0
Liam Royster p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jack Newman p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '42 '9 '15 '7
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Colton Coates dh '6 '0 '1 '0
Michael Ryan rf '4 '1 '1 '0
Sebastian Arguelles ss '4 '1 '1 '0
Michael DiMartini dh '3 '2 '1 '0
Gray Wells 1b '5 '0 '1 '2
Darryl Dilworth II pr '0 '0 '0 '0
Aaron Downs 1b '0 '1 '0 '0
Graham Mastros 3b '6 '1 '2 '1
Brenden Stressler cf '5 '1 '2 '1
Hunter Faldo c '3 '0 '1 '0
Aidan Rice pr '0 '0 '0 '0
Josh Davis c '0 '0 '0 '0
Mac Ketchin pr '0 '0 '0 '0
Nate Vargas c '0 '0 '0 '0
Nolan Farley 2b '5 '1 '3 '2
Gunnar Brown p '0 '0 '0 '0
Will Melby, Jr. p '0 '0 '0 '0
Mason Robinson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '46 '10 '16 '7
E — Ayres 2, Meyer, Parker, Arguelles. DP — Johnstown 1, Danville 1. LOB — Johnstown 11, Danville 13. 2B — Ayres, Farler. Sac Fly — Pancione. SB — Humphrey, Stalker, Ryan.
Johnstown 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Vidmar '2.1 '7 '5 '4 '0 '3
Juday '2.2 '4 '1 '1 '1 '2
Depute '1.1 '3 '1 '0 '0 '2
Royster '1.2 '1 '1 '1 '0 '1
Newman (L, 0-1) '1.1 '1 '2 '1 '2 '2
Totals '9.1 '16 '10 '7 '3 '10
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Brown '4.0 '7 '4 '3 '1 '4
Melby '1.1 '5 '4 '4 '1 '1
Robinson (W, 1-0) '4.2 '3 '1 '0 '3 '9
Totals '10.0 '15 '9 '7 '5 '14
WP — Vidmar 2, Newman 2, Juday, Royster, Melby. HBP — Parker (By Melby), Ryan (By Vidmar) Downs (By Newman)
Attendance — 914 Time — 4:00
Umpires — Chris Sahm and David Schwartz.