Prospect League Glance (June 19)
Jun. 19—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '11 '8 '—
Normal CornBelters '8 '11 '3.0
Dubois County Bombers '8 '12 '3.5
Terre Haute Rex '7 '12 '4.0
Full Count Rhythm '6 '13 '5.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Chillicothe Paints '13 '5 '—
Lafayette Aviators '11 '9 '3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats '10 '9 '4.5
Champion City Kings '6 '12 '7.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '14 '6 '—
Clinton LumberKings '11 '6 '1.5
Burlington Bees '5 '14 '8.5
Springfield Horseshoes '4 '13 '9.5
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies '13 '5 '—
Jackson Rockabillys '12 '6 '1.0
O'Fallon Hoots '12 '8 '3.5
Alton River Dragons '9 '10 '4.5
Cape Catfish '9 '10 '4.5
Monday, June 17
Terre Haute Rex 13, Lafayette Aviators 8
Clinton LumberKings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 7, Normal CornBelters 4
Tuesday, June 18
Dubois County Bombers 8, Champion City Kings 3
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 3
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex, 0
Lafayette Aviators 7, Full Count Rhythm 3
Chillicothe Paints 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4
O'Fallon Hoots 17, Burlington Bees 9
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Wednesday, June 19
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 12, Burlington Bees 11
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Burlington Bees 2
Dubois County Bombers 16, Champion City Kings 5, 8 innings
Lafayette Aviators 6, Full Count Rhythm 5
Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0, 7 innings
Chillicothe Paints 11, Terre Haute Rex 7
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Danville Dans 7
Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 4
Jackson Rockabillys 11, Alton River Dragons 4
Thursday, June 20
Full Count Rhythm at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Chilicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday's box score
At Robin Roberts Stadium, Springfield
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Danville Dans 7
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Daryl Dilworth II cf '3 '2 '0 '0
Michael Ryan rf '4 '2 '1 '0
Sebastian Arguelles ss '3 '2 '1 '1
Michael DiMartini lf '5 '0 '3 '4
Graham Mastros 3b '4 '0 '1 '0
Aaron Downs 1b '3 '1 '0 '1
Gray Wells 1b '2 '0 '1 '0
Nate Vargas c '4 '0 '1 '1
Adam Reyes 2b '4 '0 '1 '0
Mac Ketchin rf '4 '0 '1 '0
Meade Johnson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Aidan Dorsch p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jake Murphy p '0 '0 '0 '0
Will Melby, Jr. p '0 '0 '0 '0
Mason Robinson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '36 '7 '10 '7
Springfield ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Jaison Andujar lf '4 '2 '1 '2
Jimmy Koza cf '6 '2 '3 '2
Tyler Butina 1b '4 '2 '2 '2
Cooper Cohn c '2 '2 '0 '0
Collin Jennings rf '4 '1 '1 '1
Kannon Kirk 2b '3 '0 '1 '2
Skylar Graham 3b '3 '2 '1 '1
Kyle Tyler dh '4 '1 '0 '1
Wandel Campana ss '5 '1 '2 '2
Stephen Eskridge p '0 '0 '0 '0
Connor Roark p '0 '0 '0 '0
Joshua Mauney p '0 '0 '0 '0
Matt Miscik p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '35 '13 '11 '13
Danville '200 '002 '003 '— '7 '10 '1
Springfield '230 '700 '01x '— '13 '11 '1
E — DiMartini, Graham. LOB — Danville 9, Springfield 10. 2B — DiMartini 2, Ryan, Butina 2, Campana, Koza. 3B — Andujar. SB — Dilworth, Ketchin, Koza, Graham, Tyler. CS — Arguelles, Ketchin.
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Johnson (L, 0-1) '3.0 '7 '5 '3 '2 '3
Dorsch '0.0 '2 '6 '6 '3 '0
Murphy '2.0 '1 '1 '1 '2 '3
Melby '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '1
Robinson '2.0 '1 '1 '1 '3 '2
Totals '8.0 '11 '13 '11 '10 '9
Springfield 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Eskridge (W, 1-3) '5.0 '2 '2 '1 '4 '7
Roark '0.2 '3 '2 '2 '1 '1
Mauney '2.1 '1 '0 '0 '0 '3
Miscik '1.0 '4 '3 '3 '0 '0
Totals '9.0 '10 '7 '6 '5 '11
WP — Johnson 2, Robinson 2, Dorsch, Roark. HBP — Jennings (By Dorsch), Audujar (By Murphy), Dilworth (By Miscik)
Attendance — 1,338 Time — 3:03
Umpires — Cody Hawkins and George Tiedwell