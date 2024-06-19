Prospect League Glance (June 18)
Jun. 18—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '11 '7 '—
Normal CornBelters '8 '11 '3.5
Terre Haute Rex '7 '11 '4.0
Dubois County Bombers '7 '12 '4.5
Full Count Rhythm '6 '12 '5.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Chillicothe Paints '12 '5 '—
Lafayette Aviators '10 '9 '3.5
Johnstown Mill Rats '9 '9 '4.5
Champion City Kings '6 '11 '6.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '12 '6 '—
Clinton LumberKings '11 '6 '0.5
Burlington Bees '5 '12 '6.5
Springfield Horseshoes '3 '13 '8.5
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies '13 '4 '—
Jackson Rockabillys '11 '6 '2.0
O'Fallon Hoots '12 '7 '3.5
Alton River Dragons '9 '9 '4.5
Cape Catfish '8 '10 '5.5
Monday, June 17
Terre Haute Rex 13, Lafayette Aviators 8
Clinton LumberKings 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 4
Burlington Bees 7, Normal CornBelters 4
Tuesday, June 18
Dubois County Bombers 8, Champion City Kings 3
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 3
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex, 0
Lafayette Aviators 7, Full Count Rhythm 3
Chillicothe Paints 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4
O'Fallon Hoots 17, Burlington Bees 9
Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 6
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Clinton LumberKings 3
Wednesday, June 19
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, Doubleheader, 5:05 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Thursday, June 20
Full Count Rhythm at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Friday, June 21
Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Chilicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, June 22
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 23
Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.
Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Tuesday's box scores
At Danville Stadium
Game 1
Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 3
Terre Haute ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Gabriel Arroyo rf '4 '0 '0 '0
Antonio Lopez lf '4 '1 '1 '1
Gabe Wright cf '1 '2 '0 '0
Nomar Garcia ss '2 '0 '1 '0
Carter Murphy dh '4 '0 '1 '0
Victor Cartagena 2b '3 '0 '0 '0
Gustavo Nava c '1 '0 '0 '0
Cooper Jauz 1b '3 '0 '1 '0
Delvis Claudio 3b '3 '0 '0 '0
Zacheus Carr p '0 '0 '0 '0
Tyler Moniz-Witten p '0 '0 '0 '0
Brandt Munger p '0 '0 '0 '0
Evan Chung p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '25 '3 '4 '1
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Aaron Downs cf '4 '1 '1 '0
Michael Ryan rf '4 '0 '1 '0
Sebastian Arguelles ss '3 '0 '2 '0
Michael DiMartini lf '2 '0 '0 '0
Josh Davis c '2 '0 '0 '1
Brenden Stressler rf '2 '1 '0 '0
Graham Mastros 3b '2 '2 '1 '1
Grant Comeaux 1b '2 '1 '1 '0
Nolan Farley 2b '3 '1 '1 '3
Jud Files p '0 '0 '0 '0
Stryder Salas p '0 '0 '0 '0
Brendan Clark p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jacob Havern p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '24 '6 '7 '5
Terre Haute '201 '000 '0 '— '3 '4 '1
Danville '110 '103 'x '— '6 '7 '3
E — Nava, Davis, Files, Clarke. LOB — Terre Haute 9, Danville 5. 2B — Comeaux. HR — Lopez, Mastros, Farley. SF: Davis. SB — Wright, Garcia, Mastros 2, Downs, Ryan, Stressler.
Terre Haute 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Carr '2.0 '4 '2 '2 '0 '1
Moniz-Witten '3.0 '2 '1 '0 '1 '2
Munger (L, 1-1) '0.1 '1 '3 '3 '2 '0
Chung '0.2 '0 '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '6.0 '7 '6 '5 '3 '3
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Files '2.0 '2 '2 '2 '3 '3
Salas '0.0 '1 '1 '0 '2 '0
Clarke '3.0 '0 '0 '0 '1 '5
Havern (W, 1-0) '2.0 '1 '0 '0 '0 '2
Totals '7.0 '4 '3 '2 '6 '10
WP — Files 2. HBP — DiMartini (by Carr), Cartagena (By Clarke), Wright (By Clarke)
Time — 2:27
Umpires — Jacob Fisher and Cody Hawkins
Game 2
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex 0
Terre Haute ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Caden Mason lf '3 '0 '0 '0
Antonio Lopez rf '3 '0 '0 '0
Gabe Wright cf '3 '0 '0 '0
Nomar Garcia ss '3 '0 '1 '0
Carter Murphy 3b '3 '0 '1 '0
Wally Diaz dh '3 '0 '1 '0
Miguel Cantu 1b '3 '0 '2 '0
Carder Reich 2b '3 '0 '0 '0
Eli Riley c '2 '0 '0 '0
Kaleb Marrs p '0 '0 '0 '0
Evan Chung p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '26 '0 '5 '0
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Aaron Downs cf '2 '1 '1 '0
Colton Coates 2b '2 '1 '0 '0
Michael Ryan dh '2 '1 '2 '3
Graham Mastros 3b '2 '0 '0 '0
Grant Comeaux 1b '2 '0 '0 '0
Nolan Farley ss '2 '0 '0 '0
Brenden Stressler rf '2 '0 '0 '0
Taft Middleton lf '3 '0 '0 '0
Hunter Faldo c '1 '0 '0 '0
Bryce Riggs p '0 '0 '0 '0
Austin Morris p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '18 '3 '3 '3
Terre Haute '000 '000 '0 '— '0 '5 '0
Danville '300 '000'x '— '3 '3 '0
LOB — Terre Haute 5, Danville 4. DP — Terre Haute 1 HR — Ryan. SB — Downs, Mastros. CS — Downs, Mastros
Terre Haute 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Marrs (L, 0-1) '4.0 '2 '3 '3 '4 '4
Chung '2.0 '1 '0 '0 '3 '1
Totals '6.0 '3 '3 '3 '7 '5
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Riggs (W, 1-0) '6.0 '5 '0 '0 '0 '13
Morris (Sv. 1) '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '1
Totals '7.0 '5 '0 '0 '0 '14
HBP — Ryan (By Marrs)
Attendance — 2,873 Time — 1:46
Umpires — Cody Hawkins and Jacob Fisher