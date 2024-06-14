Prospect League Glance (June 13)
Jun. 13—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '8 '5 '—
Terre Haute Rex '6 '7 '2.0
Normal CornBelters '6 '9 '4.5
Full Count Rhythm '5 '10 '5.5
Dubois County Bombers '4 '11 '6.5
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Chillicothe Paints '8 '4 '—
Johnstown Mill Rats '8 '6 '2.5
Lafayette Aviators '6 '8 '4.5
Champion City Kings '5 '8 '5.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '10 '4 '—
Clinton LumberKings '8 '4 '1.5
Burlington Bees '3 '9 '6.5
Springfield Horseshoes '3 '9 '6.5
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies '10 '3 '—
Jackson Rockabillys '9 '5 '1.5
Alton River Dragons '9 '5 '1.5
O'Fallon Hoots '9 '6 '2.0
Cape Catfish '5 '9 '5.5
Sunday, June 9
Clinton LumberKings 16, Burlington Bees 3, 8 innings
Normal CornBelters 2, Lafayette Aviators 1
Lafayette Aviators 15, Normal CornBelters 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Champion City Kings 6
Chillicothe Paints 18, Terre Haute Rex 6, 8 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 18, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, 7 innings
Danville Dans 14, Dubois County Bombers 0, 7 innings
Alton River Dragons 9, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Cape Catfish 12, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Full Count Rhythm 15, Thrillville Thrillbillies 3
Tuesday, June 11
Thrillville Thrillbillies 5, O'Fallon Hoots 3
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, O'Fallon Hoots 2
Champion City Kings 8, Normal CornBelters 3
Danville Dans 11, Lafayette Aviators 1, 8 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8, Clinton LumberKings 6
Terre Haute Rex 6, Cape Catfish 3
Jackson Rockabillys 7, Dubois County Bombers 6
Alton River Dragons 6, Full Count Rhythm 4
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Burlington Bees 5
Wednesday, June 12
Clinton LumberKings 6, Burlington Bees 3
Clinton LumberKings 7, Burlington Bees 6
Terre Haute Rex 3, Danville Dans 2
Normal CornBelters 11, Champion City Kings 3
Chillicothe Paints 4, Johnstown Mill Rats 2
O'Fallon Hoots 11, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8
Thrillville Thrillbillies 7, Cape Catfish 6
Jackson Rockabillys 4, Dubois County Bombers 3
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14, Lafayette Aviators 1, 7 innings
Alton River Dragons 10, Full Count Rhythm 3
Thursday, June 13
Dubois County Bombers 4, Terre Haute Rex 2
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Normal CornBelters 3
Champion City Kings 12, Chillicothe Paints 4
Alton River Dragons 4, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 3, suspended
Clinton LumberKings 7, Lafayette Aviators 5
Cape Catfish 7, Danville Dans 5
Full Count Rhythm 12, Jackson Rockabillys 8
Burlington Bees 11, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 10, suspended
Friday, June 14
Cape Catfish at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
Full Count Rhythm at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Saturday, June 15
Champion City Kings at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Danville Dans at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Clinton LumberKings at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Full County Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, June 16
Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumberKings, 2 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 3 p.m.
Chillicothe Paints at Johnstown Mill Rats, 4 p.m.
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Alton River Dragons, 5:35 p.m.
O'Fallon Hoots at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday's box score
At Capaha Field, Cape Girardeau, Mo.
Cape Catfish 7, Danville Dans 5
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros dh '5 '1 '2 '2
Colton Coates 2b '4 '1 '1 '1
Michael Ryan rf '4 '1 '1 '0
Sebastian Arguelles ss '4 '0 '2 '1
Nate Vargas c '4 '0 '0 '0
Aaron Downs 1b '4 '1 '2 '0
Grant Comeaux 1b '4 '1 '1 '0
Taft Middleton lf '3 '0 '0 '0
Michael DiMartini ph '0 '0 '0 '0
Mac Ketchin cf '3 '0 '0 '0
Jacob Parks p '0 '0 '0 '0
Brendan Clarke p '0 '0 '0 '0
Austin Morris p '0 '0 '0 '0
Bryce Riggs p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '35 '5 '9 '4
Cape ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Brooks Kettering 2b '4 '3 '4 '1
Lane Crowden ss '4 '0 '1 '0
Bryce Cannon 1b '5 '1 '0 '0
Corbin Malott cf '4 '2 '2 '1
Hayden Nazarenus rf '3 '0 '0 '1
Alex Kowalski lf '3 '1 '1 '2
Trace Harrington dh '4 '0 '0 '0
Carson McCaleb c '2 '0 '0 '0
Henley Parker 3b '4 '0 '0 '0
Blake Kincaid p '0 '0 '0 '0
Drew Wedgeworth p '0 '0 '0 '0
Will Richardson p '0 '0 '0 '0
Cameron Marchi p '0 '0 '0 '0
Walker Brodt p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '33 '7 '8 '5
Danville '210 '001 '100 '— '5 '9 '1
Cape '100 '110 '31x '— '7 '8 '2
E — Coates, Crowden, Ruchardson. LOB — Danville 5, Cape 11. DP — Cape 1 2B — Michael Ryan, Aaron Downs, Kettering 2. 3B — Malott, Kowalski. HR — Mastros, Coates. SB — Arguelles, Nazarenus 2, Kettering. CS — Arguelles.
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Parks '3.0 '2 '1 '1 '4 '5
Clarke '1.2 '2 '2 '2 '1 '0
Morris (L, 0-1) '2.0 '1 '3 '2 '2 '4
Riggs '1.1 '3 '1 '1 '0 '3
Totals '8.0 '8 '7 '6 '7 '12
Cape 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Kincaid '3.0 '4 '3 '3 '0 '3
Wedgeworth '3.0 '2 '1 '1 '0 '2
Richardson '0.2 '2 '1 '1 '1 '0
Marchi (W, 1-0) '0.1 '0 '0 '0 '0 '0
Brodt (Sv. 1) '2.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '2
Totals '9.0 '9 '5 '5 '2 '7
WP — Parks 2, Morris, Kincade. HBP — McCaleb (by Parks), Malott (by Morris)
Time — 2:50
Umpires — Arjun Johnston and Chris Deichman