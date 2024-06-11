Prospect League Glance (June 10)
Jun. 10—COLLEGIATE BASEBALL
Prospect League Standings
Overall
All times Central
Eastern Conference
Central Division 'W 'L 'GB
Danville Dans '7 '3 '—
Terre Haute Rex '4 '6 '3.0
Normal CornBelters '5 '7 '3.0
Full Count Rhythm '4 '8 '4.0
Dubois County Bombers '3 '9 '5.0
Northeast Division 'W 'L 'GB
Chillicothe Paints '7 '3 '—
Johnstown Mill Rats '7 '5 '1.0
Lafayette Aviators '6 '5 '1.5
Champion City Kings '3 '7 '4.0
Western Conference
Northwest Division 'W 'L 'GB
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp '8 '4 '—
Clinton LumberKings '5 '3 '1.0
Burlington Bees '3 '6 '3.5
Springfield Horseshoes '2 '8 '5.0
South Division 'W 'L 'GB
Thrillville Thrillbillies '7 '3 '—
O'Fallon Hoots '8 '4 '—
Jackson Rockabillys '7 '4 '0.5
Alton River Dragons '7 '5 '1.0
Cape Catfish '4 '7 '3.5
Friday, June 7
Champion City Kings 9, Chillicothe Paints 8
Lafayette Aviators 9, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 8
Normal CornBelters 10, Danville Dans 4
Jackson Rockabillys 5, Burlington Bees 3
Terre Haute Rex 4, Cape Catfish 3
O'Fallon Hoots 15, Alton River Dragons 2, 8 innings
Thrillville Thrillbillies 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 1, 8 innings
Dubois County Bombers 9, Full Count Rhythm 5, 10 innings
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 11, Clinton LumberKings 10, 10 innings
Saturday, June 8
Dubois County Bombers 6, Johnstown Mill Rats 1
Chillicothe Paints 13, Terre Haute Rex 5
Danville Dans 11, Champion City Kings 0 (7 innings)
Clinton LumberKings 10, Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 0 (8 innings)
Burlington Bees 15, Jackson Rockabillys 14 (10 innings)
Normal CornBelters 6, Alton River Dragons 5
O'Fallon Hoots 6, Cape Catfish 5
Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 18, Lafayette Aviators 0 (7 innings)
Thrillville Thrillbillies 5, Full Count Rhythm 1
Sunday, June 9
Clinton LumberKings 16, Burlington Bees 3, 8 innings
Normal CornBelters 2, Lafayette Aviators 1
Lafayette Aviators 15, Normal CornBelters 3
Johnstown Mill Rats 8, Champion City Kings 6
Chillicothe Paints 18, Terre Haute Rex 6, 8 innings
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 18, Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 8, 7 innings
Danville Dans 14, Dubois County Bombers 0, 7 innings
Alton River Dragons 9, Jackson Rockabillys 6
Cape Catfish 12, O'Fallon Hoots 6
Full Count Rhythm 15, Thrillville Thrillbillies 3
Tuesday, June 11
O'Fallon Hoots at Thrillville Thrillbillies, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Terre Haute Rex at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Wednesday, June 12
Burlington Bees at Clinton LumerKings, doubleheader, 5 p.m.
Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.
Normal CornBelters at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.
Johnstown Mill Rats at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.
Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Dubois County Bombers at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Full County Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, June 13
Terre Haute Rex at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.
Normal Cornbelters at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.
Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.
Alton River Dragons at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 6:30 p.m.
Lafayette Aviators at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.
Danville Dans at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.
Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.
Burlington Bees at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.
Sunday's Box Score
At League Stadium, Huntingburg, Ind.
Danville Dans 14, Dubois County Bombers 0
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros 3b '3 '2 '1 '0
Grant Haas 3b '1 '0 '0 '0
Colton Coates 2b '5 '1 '2 '2
Michael Ryan rf '4 '2 '2 '2
Sebastian Arguelles ss '5 '1 '1 '1
Nate Vargas c '4 '2 '1 '1
Michael DiMartini lf '4 '1 '2 '1
Nolan Farley ph '1 '0 '0 '1
Aidan Rice lf '0 '0 '0 '0
Tait Middleton 1b '5 '0 '0 '0
Grant Comeaux dh '3 '2 '2 '3
Mac Ketchin dh '1 '1 '1 '0
Darryl Dilworth II cf '4 '2 '2 '1
Griffin Graves p '0 '0 '0 '0
Bryce Riggs p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '40 '14 '14 '12
Dubois County ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Kyle Prindle ss '2 '0 '0 '0
Gabriel Medina ss '0 '0 '0 '0
Cade Moore 2b '2 '0 '0 '0
Joey Milto cf '3 '0 '0 '0
Jonny Marquez 1b '1 '0 '0 '0
Charlie Rife dh '3 '0 '0 '0
Ricardo Serra 3b '2 '0 '0 '0
Derek Roy lf '3 '0 '1 '0
Drew Bradley c '3 '0 '0 '0
Olivia Pichardo '1 '0 '0 '0
Hunter Niksch p '0 '0 '0 '0
Justin Trucks p '0 '0 '0 '0
Justin Spencer p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jack Harris p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '20 '0 '1 '0
Danville '221 '041 '4 '— '14 '14 '0
Dubois Co. '000 '000 '0 '— '0 '1 '8
E — Prindle 3, Moore 2, Marquez, Serra, Roy DP — Danville 2. LOB — Danville 7, Dubois County 5. 2B — DiMartini, Comeaux. 3B — Dilworth. SF — Dilworth II. SB — Mastros 4, Arguelles 2, Coates, Ryan, Middleton.
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Graves (W, 2-0) '6.0 '5 '1 '0 '3 '8
Riggs '2.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '4
Totals '7.0 '1 '0 '0 '3 '12
Dubois County 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Niksch (L, 0-1) '3.0 '4 '5 '1 '0 '2
Trucks '1.2 '4 '4 '4 '2 '4
Spencer '1.1 '1 '1 '0 '0 '0
Harris '1.0 '5 '4 '2 '0 '2
Totals '7.0 '14 '14 '7 '2 '9
HBP — Ryan (By Niksch), Marquez (By Graves), Serra (By Graves), Prindle (By Graves)
Attendance — 822. Time — 2:21
Umpires — Ty Unthank and Brad Wilson.
------
Saturday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Danville Dans 11, Champion City Kings 0
Champion City ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Louis Florida lf '3 '0 '1 '0
Braylen Blomqjuist ss '3 '0 '1 '0
Salvador Diaz c '3 '0 '0 '0
Nicholas Weyrich rf '3 '0 '0 '0
Will Balgo dh '3 '0 '0 '0
Jacob Baller 3b '3 '0 '0 '0
Justin Maurer 1b '3 '0 '1 '0
Drew Gaskins 2b '2 '0 '1 '0
Ben Major cf '2 '0 '0 '0
Julian Minaya p '0 '0 '0 '0
Riley Niggemeyer p '0 '0 '0 '0
Luke Swanger p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '25 '0 '4 '0
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros 3b '4 '0 '0 '0
Colton Coates 2b '3 '1 '1 '2
Michael Ryan rf '4 '1 '2 '0
Josh Davis c '3 '2 '2 '2
Sebastian Arguelles ss '4 '2 '2 '1
Michael DiMartini lf '4 '2 '2 '1
Grant Comeaux 1b '4 '1 '2 '1
Brenden Stressler dh '4 '1 '1 '3
Darryl Dilworth II cf '3 '1 '2 '1
Abe Chancellor p '0 '0 '0 '0
Jack Armstrong p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '33 '11 '14 '11
Champion City '000 '000 '0 '— '0 '4 '5
Danville '123 '005 'x '— '11 '14 '1
E — Diaz 2, Florida, Baller, Maurer, Davis. LOB — Champion City 4, Danville 8. 2B — Arguelles, Dilworth II. HR — Davis. SF — Dilworth II. SB — Blomquist, Gaskins, Ryan, Arguelles, DiMartini, Comeaux.
Champion City 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Minaya (L, 1-2) '3.0 '7 '6 '6 '2 '3
Niggemeyer '2.2 '6 '5 '4 '0 '0
Swanger '0.1 '1 '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '6.0 '14 '11 '10 '2 '3
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Chancellor (W, 2-0) '6.0 '4 '0 '0 '0 '11
Armstrong '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '1
Totals '7.0 '4 '0 '0 '0 '12
WP — Niggemeyer. PB — Diaz 2, Davis. HBP — Mastros (by Minaya).
Attendance — 1,442. Time — 1:52
Umpires — Allen Jones and Jeb Odam.
------
Friday's box score
At Danville Stadium
Normal CornBelters 10, Danville Dans 4
Normal ' AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Terrick Thompson-Allen cf '4 '2 '1 '2
Zach Zychowski 2b '3 '2 '3 '2
Tyler Castro lf '6 '2 '1 '1
Landen Johnson 1b '3 '1 '1 '0
Will Jesske dh '5 '0 '1 '2
William Flanigan 3b '4 '0 '2 '1
James Harris 3b '2 '0 '1 '0
Christopher Suchowski c '5 '0 '1 '1
Tyler Thompson rf '4 '2 '0 '0
Eddie Letamendi ss '3 '1 '0 '0
Slater Wilcox p '0 '0 '0 '0
Zach O'Donnell p '0 '0 '0 '0
Trey Bryant p '0 '0 '0 '0
Ryne Willard p '0 '0 '0 '0
Logan Barnett p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '39 '10 '11 '9
Danville 'AB 'R 'H 'RBI
Graham Mastros 3b '5 '1 '1 '1
Michael Ryan rf '4 '0 '0 '0
Nate Vargas c '3 '0 '0 '0
Michael DiMartini dh '3 '0 '0 '1
Taft Middleton 1b '4 '1 '2 '0
Grant Haas ss '3 '0 '0 '0
Brenden Stressler lf '3 '1 '1 '1
Aidan Rice 2b '3 '1 '2 '1
Mac Ketchin cf '3 '0 '0 '0
Gunnar Brown p '0 '0 '0 '0
Aidan Dorsch p '0 '0 '0 '0
Will Melby, Jr. p '0 '0 '0 '0
Stryder Salas p '0 '0 '0 '0
Totals '31 '4 '6 '4
Normal '120 '160 '000 '— '10 '11 '1
Danville '030 '000 '100 '— '4 '6 '4
E — Suchowski, Middleton 2, Rice, Brown. DP — Normal 1. LOB — Normal 15, Danville 9. 2B — Zychowski, Stressler. HR — Thompson-Allen. SB — Thompson-Allen, Zychowski, Rice 2, Ryan, Middleton, Ketchin. CS — Ryan, Middleton.
Normal 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Wilcox '4.0 '3 '3 '3 '2 '6
O'Donnell (W, 1-0) '2.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '1
Bryant '1.0 '1 '1 '1 '1 '0
Willard '1.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '1
Barnett '1.0 '0 '0 '0 '0 '2
Totals '9.0 '6 '4 '4 '5 '10
Danville 'IP 'H 'R 'ER 'BB 'SO
Brown '2.2 '5 '3 '3 '4 '4
Dorsch (L, 1-1) '1.1 '2 '3 '3 '1 '3
Melby '2.0 '3 '4 '3 '5 '1
Salas '3.0 '1 '0 '0 '1 '3
Totals '9.0 '11 '10 '9 '11 '11
WP — Melby 2, Brown, Dorsch, Salas. Balk — Armstrong. HBP — Vargas (by Wilcox), DiMartini (by Wilcox), Vargas (by Bryant), Johnson (by Dorsch), Thompson (by Dorsch)
Attendance — 516. Time — 3:30
Umpires — Matt Reese and Dave Runyon.