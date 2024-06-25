PROSPECT LEAGUE: Dans lose close one to Horseshoes

Jun. 24—DANVILLE — The Danville Dans started the week with a rare Monday game against the Springfield Lucky Horseshoes.

Ina back and forth game, the Dans would fall to the Lucky Horseshoes 6-5.

After Springfield took a 2-0 lead in the fourth inning, the Dans would get the lead in the bottom of the fourth when Aaron Downs hit a 3-run home run, bringing in Michael DiMartini and Graham Mastros.

The Lucky Horseshoes would tie the game in the sixth on a wild pitch, before taking the lead for good in the seventh on two RBI single and a score on an error.

Mastros would bring in Sebastian Arguelles and Darryl Dilworth II with a double in the bottom of the seventh, but the Dans could not get any more runs.

Dilworth and Mastros each had three hits for Danville, while Downs and Arguelles each had two hits. Brendan Clarke dropped to 2-1 with two strikeouts in the seventh, while starter Jacob Havern had six strikeouts in six innings and Austin Morris had three strikeouts in two innings.

The Dans drop to 13-11 and will try to regroup on Tuesday when they host the Normal CornBelters.