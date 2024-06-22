PROSPECT LEAGUE: Dans follow game plan to victory

Jun. 21—DANVILLE — Every team has a game plan for success.

Sometimes, they work perfectly and sometimes, the don't.

The game plan Thursday night for the Danville Dans was get into the bullpen of the Champion City Kings, while going with a bullpen game from it pitching staff.

In the end, the plan worked as the Dans defeated the Kings 8-3 before 193 at Danville Stadium.

"Their left-hander (Wesley Culley) kept us off-balance. But, we got into their bullpen and got to their righties. We did our damage to get a big win," said Danville Dans manager Eric Coleman.

And how about the second part of the game plan?

"Starting (Stone) Simmons and letting him go 2 innings was the plan all along," Coleman said. "We wanted to stretch (Jacob) Parks a little bit more, but that didn't work out. Brenden Clarke came in and did his job and then (Austin) Morris is pretty electric.

"I can see why Morris pitched in an NCAA Regional for Alabama."

And for the third game in a row, the three-run homer proved to be a part of the Danville offensive arsenal.

"Yeah, a little gorilla ball," Coleman said. "Anytime, you can get double-digit hits, you have a good chance to win."

The Dans (12-8) managed just two runs on five hits in the first six innings against Culley, before roughing up Champion City reliever Soren Strombeck for six runs in 1.2 innings.

"It was a reset, a fresh start for our guys," said Danville catcher Josh Davis, who had two hits and five RBIs against Strombeck. "We got to the pen — that was the goal — it was time to go to work."

Outfielder Brenden Stressler got the four-run seventh inning started for Danville with a solo homer to right.

After Sebastian Arguelles doubled and Michael DiMartini walked, Davis blasted a three-run homer over the left-field fence, giving Danville a 6-3 advantage.

"I had a feeling it had the distance but I wasn't sure after my last at-bat," said Davis, who flew out to deep center in the fifth. "The ball doesn't fly particularly well here."

And that's why it's been pretty unique that the Dans have had three straight games with a three-run homer.

"We do have some pop in our lineup," Davis said. "We don't want to have to rely on it to win games, but it sure does help. The last three games is proof of that."

Davis added to his offensive output in the eighth inning with a two-run double to score Colton Coates and Stressler.

Simmons was not only making his first outing of the summer, but according to Coleman, it was his first game pitching in more than two years.

"He's coming off of two Tommy John surgeries," Coleman said. "He is a big part of what Mississippi State does next year and they sent him here to build him up.

"Tonight, it was just two innings. Next time, it will be three and we will keep building, making sure that his arm will be better when he gets on campus this fall than what it was when he got here."

Simmons wasn't the only pitcher working his way back from Tommy John surgery, Parks is about 14 months removed for his procedure.

"It's pretty common in this day-and-age to have multiple guys on a staff that have had that surgery," Coleman said. "One of our jobs here in the summer, is to teach guys to compete without chasing velocity."

Upcoming special nights

This Sunday is Dan Day at Danville Stadium, celebrating our namesake fans. If your name is Dan, Danielle, Danforth, McDaniels, Daniel or any form of Dan, you get in for free. All others will get in for $6.

The Danville Dans will be playing the Dubois County Bombers. Gates open at 3:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 4:30 p.m.

The 10th Annual Dans Bark in the Park celebration will this Monday. Fans bringing their four-legged friends or furbabies to the ballpark will get in for just $5.

The Springfield Lucky Horseshoes will be the opponent on Monday. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

Then on Tuesday, Danville Stadium will host its annual Rock the Park night with the First Gig Rock 'n Roll campers and instructors. They will be rocking out tunes before and during the game. That's also Two-Buck Tuesdays. Admission is $3 with $3 concession specials and $2 Busch Lights.

It will be third meeting this season between the Dans and the Normal CornBelters. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL Prospect League Standings Overall All times Central Eastern Conference

Central Division W L GB

Danville Dans 12 8 —

Normal CornBelters 9 11 3.0

Dubois County Bombers 8 13 4.5

Full Count Rhythm 7 13 5.0

Terre Haute Rex 7 13 5.0

Northeast Division W L GB

Chillicothe Paints 14 5 —

Lafayette Aviators 11 9 3.5

Johnstown Mill Rats 10 10 4.5

Champion City Kings 6 13 8.0

Western Conference

Northwest Division W L GB

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 14 6 —

Clinton LumberKings 11 6 1.5

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 5 13 8.0

Burlington Bees 5 15 9.0

South Division W L GB

Thrillville Thrillbillies 14 5 —

Jackson Rockabillys 13 6 1.0

O'Fallon Hoots 12 8 2.5

Alton River Dragons 9 11 5.5

Cape Catfish 9 11 5.5

Tuesday, June 18

Dubois County Bombers 8, Champion City Kings 3

Danville Dans 6, Terre Haute Rex 3, game 1

Danville Dans 3, Terre Haute Rex, 0, game 2

Lafayette Aviators 7, Full Count Rhythm 3

Chillicothe Paints 11, Thrillville Thrillbillies 4

O'Fallon Hoots 17, Burlington Bees 9

Cape Catfish 8, Alton River Dragons 6

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 4, Clinton LumberKings 3

Wednesday, June 19

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimps 12, Burlington Bees 11, game 1

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 3, Burlington Bees 2, game 2

Dubois County Bombers 16, Champion City Kings 5 (7 innings)

Lafayette Aviators 6, Full Count Rhythm 5

Johnstown Mill Rats 10, Thrillville Thrillbillies 0 (7 innings)

Chillicothe Paints 11, Terre Haute Rex 7

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Danville Dans 7

Cape Catfish 6, O'Fallon Hoots 4

Jackson Rockabillys 11, Alton River Dragons 4

Thursday, June 20

Full Count Rhythm 10, Dubois County Bombers 4

Thrillville Thrillbillies 9, Johnstown Mill Rats 6 (10 innings)

Chillicothe Paints 14, Terre Haute Rex 9

Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 3

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, suspended until July 12

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 7, Cape Catfish 2

Normal CornBelters 16, Burlington Bees 7

Jackson Rockabillys 7, Alton River Dragons 5

Friday, June 21

Champion City Kings at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Dubois County Bombers at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Chilicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Full Count Rhythm at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, June 22

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Danville Dans at Lafayette Aviators, 6 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Alton River Dragons at Burlington Bees, 6:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, June 23

Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 2 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Dubois County Bombers at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, 5 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 5:05 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, 7:05 p.m.

Monday, June 24

Clinton LumberKings at Lafayette Aviators, 11 a.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Dubois County Bombers, 5:30 p.m.

Johnstown Mill Rats at Champion City Kings, 5:35 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, June 25

Dubois County Bombers at Terre Haute Rex, 5:30 p.m.

Normal CornBelters at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Burlington Bees at Cape Catfish, 6:35 p.m.

Full Count Rhythm at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, 7:05 p.m.

Wednesday's box score At Robin Roberts Stadium, Springfield Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 13, Danville Dans 7

Danville AB R H RBI

Daryl Dilworth II cf 3 2 0 0

Michael Ryan rf 4 2 1 0

Sebastian Arguelles ss 3 2 1 1

Michael DiMartini lf 5 0 3 4

Graham Mastros 3b 4 0 1 0

Aaron Downs 1b 3 1 0 1

Gray Wells 1b 2 0 1 0

Nate Vargas c 4 0 1 1

Adam Reyes 2b 4 0 1 0

Mac Ketchin rf 4 0 1 0

Meade Johnson p 0 0 0 0

Aidan Dorsch p 0 0 0 0

Jake Murphy p 0 0 0 0

Will Melby, Jr. p 0 0 0 0

Mason Robinson p 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 7 10 7

Springfield AB R H RBI

Jaison Andujar lf 4 2 1 2

Jimmy Koza cf 6 2 3 2

Tyler Butina 1b 4 2 2 2

Cooper Cohn c 2 2 0 0

Collin Jennings rf 4 1 1 1

Kannon Kirk 2b 3 0 1 2

Skylar Graham 3b 3 2 1 1

Kyle Tyler dh 4 1 0 1

Wandel Campana ss 5 1 2 2

Stephen Eskridge p 0 0 0 0

Connor Roark p 0 0 0 0

Joshua Mauney p 0 0 0 0

Matt Miscik p 0 0 0 0

Totals 35 13 11 13

Danville 200 002 003 — 7 10 1

Springfield 230 700 01x — 13 11 1

E — DiMartini, Graham. LOB — Danville 9, Springfield 10. 2B — DiMartini 2, Ryan, Butina 2, Campana, Koza. 3B — Andujar. SB — Dilworth, Ketchin, Koza, Graham, Tyler. CS — Arguelles, Ketchin.

Danville IP H R ER BB SO

Johnson (L, 0-1) 3.0 7 5 3 2 3

Dorsch 0.0 2 6 6 3 0

Murphy 2.0 1 1 1 2 3

Melby 1.0 0 0 0 0 1

Robinson 2.0 1 1 1 3 2

Totals 8.0 11 13 11 10 9

Springfield IP H R ER BB SO

Eskridge (W, 1-3) 5.0 2 2 1 4 7

Roark 0.2 3 2 2 1 1

Mauney 2.1 1 0 0 0 3

Miscik 1.0 4 3 3 0 0

Totals 9.0 10 7 6 5 11

WP — Johnson 2, Robinson 2, Dorsch, Roark. HBP — Jennings (By Dorsch), Audujar (By Murphy), Dilworth (By Miscik)

Attendance — 1,338 Time — 3:03

Umpires — Cody Hawkins and George Tiedwell

------

Thursday's Box Score At Danville Stadium Danville Dans 8, Champion City Kings 3

Champion City AB R H RBI

Braylen Blomquist 2b 4 0 0 1

Louis Florida cf 3 0 0 0

Salvador Diaz c 5 0 0 0

Lucas Day 1b 3 0 0 0

Joe Ricchio dh 4 0 0 0

Caden Miller 3b 3 2 1 0

Quintin Reep lf 4 0 0 0

Alex Jones rf 3 1 2 1

Johnny Costella ss 4 0 2 1

Wesley Culley p 0 0 0 0

Soren Strombeck p 0 0 0 0

Tristan Harley p 0 0 0 0

Totals 33 3 5 3

Danville AB R H RBI

Colton Coates 2b 5 1 2 0

Brenden Stressler rf 4 2 1 1

Sebastian Arguelles ss 4 1 1 0

Michael DiMartini dh 3 2 1 0

Josh Davis c 4 2 2 5

Gray Wells 1b 3 0 2 1

Grant Comeaux 3b 4 0 0 0

Taft Middleton lf 2 0 1 0

Darryl Dilworth II cf 3 0 0 1

Stone Simmons p 0 0 0 0

Jacob Havern p 0 0 0 0

Brendan Clark p 0 0 0 0

Austin Morris p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 8 10 8

E — Wells. DP — Champion City 1. LOB — Champion City 9, Danville 10. 2B — Coates, Arguelles. HR — Stressler, Davis. Sac Fly — Dillworth II. SB — Florida, Miller, Costella.

Champion City IP H R ER BB SO

Culley 6.0 5 2 2 4 2

Strombeck (L, 0-1) 1.2 5 6 6 4 0

Harley 0.1 0 0 0 0 0

Totals 8.0 10 8 8 8 2

Danville IP H R ER BB SO

Simmons 2.0 1 0 0 0 3

Parks 1.2 1 1 1 4 0

Havern 2.1 3 2 2 0 2

Clarke (W, 2-0) 0 0 0 1 1

Morris (Sv) 2.0 0 0 0 0 4

Totals 9.0 10 7 6 5 11

WP — Culley, Strombeck, Simmons. PB — Diaz. HBP — Florida (by Simmons). Middleton (by Culley)

Attendance — 193 Time — 2:42

Umpires — Lucas Carter and Matt Reese.