PROSPECT LEAGUE BASEBALL: Dans fall at home to Rex

May 31—DANVILLE — Eric Coleman has a pretty simple philosophy when it comes to pitching in the Prospect League.

"You have to come in throwing strikes when you get your opportunity," he has said since his first day here in Danville, 11 years ago. "You have to compete in the zone and throw strikes."

That was approach was missing on Wednesday night and it showed.

Terre Haute drew 11 walks with three of those eventually scoring as the Rex rallied to beat the Danville Dans 9-7 before 386 at Danville Stadium.

"When you don't throw strikes, it's going to be a long summer," Coleman said. "You have to compete. We have to compete in the zone and throw strikes.

"If we don't do that, we are giving those teams extra baserunners and then you have an error or two, and you are giving them extra outs. All of that will come back and get you, because teams in this league will take advantage."

Danville (1-1) took a 4-1 lead with a three-run fifth inning and then the Dans took a 7-5 lead with a three-run sixth, but it wasn't enough.

Terre Haute tied the contest at 7-7 with a two-run seventh and then took the lead for good with a two-run ninth aided by a wild pitch and a passed ball with two outs in the frame.

"You have to be able to execute better," said Coleman, whose team also failed on two sacrifice bunt attempts in the contest. "It's just game two and the guys are still getting to know each other and adjusted to the league.

"But, it's those little things that make the difference between winning and losing. You have to be a team guy and be able to get the ball down on a bunt."

In spite of those miscues, the Dans still had an opportunity in the ninth inning.

Graham Mastros, who went 3-for-4 with three RBIs, led off the final frame with a single. He advanced to second as Taft Middleton reached on a fielding error by Terre Haute's Wally Diaz.

After a soft groundout by Michael Ryan, moved Mastros to third and Middle to second, Rex reliever Jack Tobin got Sebastain Arguelles to pop out to right and then Aidan Rice hit a bullet to right that was caught by Arroyo to end the game.

"We hit the ball hard, especially Rice on that last at-bat," Coleman said. "We had the tying runs on base and they just made a good catch in right.

"Mastros had a good day at the plate. We still have some guys that have to make some adjustments. We need to hitters to have a better approach at the plate. I think we are swinging at too many balls."

Dans 3 Aviators 2

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — Just three games into the season and the Danville Dans are starting to build a reputation for two-out rallies.

After scoring four runs in the opener with two outs, the Dans pushed a pair across in the ninth inning with two outs to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Lafayette Aviators on Thursday night at Loeb Stadium.

Graham Mastros got the ninth-inning rally started with a simple walk that turned into a run when Michael Ryan followed with a run-scoring double, giving Danville a 2-1 lead.

Josh Davis brought home Ryan with the eventual game-winning run with a single up the middle for the Dans (2-1).

The Aviators (1-2) answered in the bottom of the ninth against the Dans' Aidan Dorsch.

Josiah Miller cut the lead to 3-2 with an RBI single following the leadoff triple from Kolton Schaller. Brooks Sailors drew a walk to put runners on first and second.

Dorsch (1-0) got Jacob Danneman to pop out and after a walk to Eli Hickman, he got out of the jam when pinch-hitter Karson Kennedy hit into a game-ending double play that was started by Dorsch.

Danville starter Gunnar Brown allowed just one run on three hits, while striking out seven and walking just one.

COLLEGIATE BASEBALL Prospect League Standings Overall All times Central Eastern Conference

Central Division W L GB

Danville Dans 2 1 —

Full Count Rhythm 2 1 —

Terre Haute Rex 1 1 0.5

Dubois County Bombers 1 2 1.0

Normal CornBelters 0 3 2.0

Northeast Division W L GB

Johnstown Mill Rats 2 1 —

Chillicothe Paints 2 1 —

Champion City Kings 0 2 1.5

Lafayette Aviators 1 2 1.0

Western Conference

Northwest Division W L GB

Ill. Valley Pistol Shrimp 3 0 —

Clinton LumberKings 2 1 1.0

Burlington Bees 1 2 2.0

Springfield Horseshoes 1 2 2.0

South Division W L GB

Thrillville Thrillbillies 2 0 —

Jackson Rockabillys 2 1 0.5

Alton River Dragons 2 1 0.5

O'Fallon Hoots 1 2 1.5

Cape Catfish 0 2 2.0

Thursday, May 30

Alton River Dragons 5, Dubois County Bombers 4

Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 2

Chillicothe Paints 11, Johnstown Mill Rats 0 (7 innings)

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes 9, Clinton LumberKings 2

O'Fallon Hoots 7, Burlington Bees 2

Full Count Rhythm 9, Cape Catfish 4

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp 9, Normal CornBelters 5

Thrillville Thrillbillies 4, Jackson Rockabillys 2

Friday, May 31

Alton River Dragons at Dubois County Bombers, LATE

Danville Dans at Terre Haute Rex, LATE

Lafayette Aviators at Champion City Kings, LATE

Johnstown Mill Rats at Chilicothe Paints, LATE

Normal CornBelters at Springfield Lucky Horseshoes, LATE

Thrillville Thrillbillies at Cape Catfish, LATE

Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, LATE

Jackson Rockabillys at Full Count Rhythm, LATE

Clinton LumberKings at Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp, LATE

Saturday, June 1

Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 6 p.m.

Champion City Kings at Chillicothe Paints, 6:05 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Normal CornBelters, 6:30 p.m.

Terre Haute Rex at Danville Dans, 6:30 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Clinton LumberKings, 6:30 p.m.

Burlington Bees at O'Fallon Hoots, 6:35 p.m.

Dubois County Bombers at Alton River Dragons, 6:35 p.m.

Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 7 p.m.

Cape Catfish at Jackson Rockabillys, 7 p.m.

Sunday, June 2

Lafayette Aviators at Johnstown Mill Rats, 2 p.m.

Illinois Valley Pistol Shrimp at Burlington Bees, 2 p.m.

Chillicothe Paints at Champion City Kings, 3:05 p.m.

Dubois County Bombers at Terre Haute Rex, 3:30 p.m.

Full Count Rhythm at Thrillville Thrillbillies, 4 p.m.

Jackson Rockabillys at Cape Catfish, 4:05 p.m.

Springfield Lucky Horseshoes at Danville Dans, 4:30 p.m.

Clinton LumberKings at Alton River Dragons 5:35 p.m.

O'Fallon Hoots at Normal CornBelters, 6 p.m.

Thursday's box score At Loeb Stadium, Lafayette, Ind. Danville Dans 3, Lafayette Aviators 2

Danville AB R H RBI

Graham Mastros 3b 3 1 1 1

Michael Ryan rf 5 1 2 1

Josh Davis c 4 0 1 1

Taft Middleton 1b 5 0 1 0

Sebastian Arguelles ss 4 0 3 0

Aidan Rice dh 4 0 0 0

Nolan Farley 2b 4 1 1 0

Mac Ketchin cf 3 0 0 0

Brenden Stressler lf 3 0 1 0

Gunnar Brown p 0 0 0 0

Aidan Dorsch p 0 0 0 0

Totals 35 3 10 3

Lafayette AB R H RBI

Tanner Holland cf 3 1 1 0

Frederick Ragsdale III lf 3 0 0 0

Tucker Platt dh 4 0 0 0

Kolton Schaller 1b 4 1 2 1

Josiah Miller 3b 4 0 1 1

Brooks Sailors c 3 0 0 0

Jacob Danneman ss 4 0 1 0

Eli Hickman rf 3 0 0 0

Nate Bingman 2b 3 0 0 0

Karson Kennedy ph 1 0 0 0

Coley Stevens p 0 0 0 0

Gannon Wentz p 0 0 0 0

Jeremy Crider p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 2 5 2

Danville 000 010 002 — 3 10 2

Lafayette 100 000 001 — 2 5 0

E — Mastros, Arguelles. DP — Danville 1, Lafayette 1. LOB — Danville 10, Lafayette 7. 2B — Mastros, Ryan, Arguelles 2, Schaller. 3B — Schaller. SB — Ketchin, Bingman. CS — Arguelles, Hickman.

Danville IP H R ER BB SO

Brown 6.0 3 1 1 1 7

Dorsch (W, 1-0) 3.0 2 1 1 2 1

Totals 9.0 5 2 2 3 8

Lafayette IP H R ER BB SO

Stevens 6.0 8 1 1 0 1

Wentz (L, 0-1) 2.2 1 2 2 4 5

Crider 0.1 1 0 0 0 0

Totals 9.0 10 3 3 4 6

WP — Wentz. HBP — Holland (by Brown), Stressler (by Stevens).

Attendance — 1,642. Time — 2:30

Umpires — Allen Jones and Chad Ozee.

Wednesday's box score At Danville Stadium Terre Haute Rex 9, Danville Dans 7

Terre Haute AB R H RBI

Gabriel Arroyo rf 4 1 2 2

Gabe Wright cf 6 0 1 3

Wally Diaz 1b 6 0 0 0

Miguel Cantu dh 5 2 1 0

James Jauz 3b 3 1 1 0

Eli Riley c 2 1 1 1

Brady Yeryar 2b 3 1 1 0

Nomar Garcia ss 4 2 2 2

Ben Kearns lf 3 1 1 0

Kaleb Marrs p 0 0 0 0

Evan Chung p 0 0 0 0

Sean Stone p 0 0 0 0

Deron Swanson p 0 0 0 0

Jack Tobin p 0 0 0 0

Totals 36 9 10 8

Danville AB R H RBI

Graham Mastros dh 4 1 3 3

Taft Middleton 1b 4 0 0 1

Michael Ryan rf 3 0 1 1

S. Arguelles ss 4 0 0 1

Aidan Rice lf/2b 5 1 1 0

Nolan Farley 2b 3 1 1 0

Mac Ketchin lf 0 0 0 0

Grant Haas 3b 4 1 0 0

Owen Anderson c 2 2 0 0

Darryl Dilworth II cf 3 1 0 1

Jacob Parks p 0 0 0 0

Jake Murphy p 0 0 0 0

Jack Armstrong p 0 0 0 0

Mason Robinson p 0 0 0 0

Will Melby Jr. p 0 0 0 0

Totals 32 7 6 7

Terre Haute 000 104 202 — 11 4 2

Danville 100 033 000 — 7 6 1

E — Yeryar 2, Diaz, Haas. LOB — Terre Haute 12, Danville 7. 2B — Wright, Mastros, Ryan, Rice. S — Kearns. SF — Mastros, Middleton, Arguelles. SB — Riley 2, Cantu, Garcia, Mastros, Ryan, Farley. CS — Arroyo, Mastros.

Terre Haute IP H R ER BB SO

Marrs 4.0 2 1 1 2 4

Chung 1.0 1 3 1 2 0

Stone 0.1 1 3 1 2 0

Swanson (W, 1-0) 2.2 1 0 0 0 6

Tobin (Sv. 1) 1.0 1 0 0 0 0

Totals 9.0 6 7 3 6 10

Danville IP H R ER BB SO

Parks 3.1 2 1 0 3 6

Murphy 1.2 0 3 3 4 2

Armstrong 1.2 6 3 3 1 3

Robinson 1.1 0 0 0 3 2

Melby (L, 0-1) 1.0 2 2 1 0 1

Totals 9.0 10 9 7 11 14

WP — Melby

Attendance — 386. Time — 3:23

Umpires — Preston Childers and AJ Jhonston