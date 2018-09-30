A's prospect Kyler Murray responds to Oklahoma benching him with career day

The Oklahoma Sooners opened play against the Baylor Bears without quarterback Kyler Murray on Saturday.

The A's prospect sat out the Sooners' first drive against Baylor, as Oklahoma head coach Lincoln Riley benched the 21-year-old for disciplinary reasons. Murray reportedly missed practice Friday, according to ESPN's broadcast, and backup Austin Kendall started in Murray's place.

Murray re-joined the offensive huddle on Oklahoma's second possession, and responded with arguably the best day of his career.

He completed 17 of 21 passes for 432 yards and six touchdowns, setting career-highs in passing yardage and touchdowns. He added another 45 yards and a touchdown on the ground, as No. 6 Oklahoma trounced Baylor, 66-33. In all, Murray finished the day with more total touchdowns (seven) than incompletions (four).

Since 2000, only Murray, 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield, and Landry Jones -- the Big 12's all-time leader in passing yards -- have thrown six (or more) touchdowns in a single game for the Sooners. In fact, through five games, Murray is only 175 passing yards shy of Mayfield's total over that time from last season, and Murray has scored five more touchdowns (21) than the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft.

Plus, Murray's Sooners are undefeated through five games, while Mayfield's were 4-1 at this point last year. If Murray and Oklahoma can stay ahead of that pace, he may follow in Mayfield's trophy-winning footsteps.