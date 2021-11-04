Prospect for Jags fans to know: Georgia LB Nakobe Dean

There has been a tremendous amount of discussion surrounding the No.1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs and their vaunted defense. The Bulldogs have allowed just six total touchdowns through eight games and their impressive win against the Florida Gators put all remaining doubts to rest.

For Georgia, defensively, it starts with their veteran leaders in defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean. Davis has gotten a fair bit of national recognition, shining week after week as the nation’s best run-stuffing defensive tackle. Going into Jacksonville, Dean on the other hand felt he needed to make a statement himself. Oh, did he.

Nakobe Dean (6-foot-0, 225 pounds) is a bit on the smaller side for a linebacker, but he more than makes up for it with his relentlessness, awareness, and polish. There are no holes in his game aside from his slighter frame.

On the year, Dean has collected 37 total tackles, five tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks, and two interceptions. His impact has been felt all over the field.

Dean can run sideline to sideline, fill holes, shoot through gaps, and has no issues dropping into coverage. He’s what every general manager looks for in a modern-day linebacker. Let’s take a look again at his recent pick-six against Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

PICK SIX!!!@GeorgiaFootball absolutely pouring it on late in the first half. pic.twitter.com/q7A5uoYpva — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 30, 2021

While we don’t have a view of the entire field, I think it is fair to assume that Dean read Richardson the entire way. Dean’s awareness and anticipation stand out in what is generally regarded as a weak linebacker class. He had another fantastic play in coverage against the Gators as well.

Not often a linebacker loses leverage then recovers to run the route for the RB pic.twitter.com/eiNGTFgBHK — Richard🇬🇾Johnson (@RJ_Writes) October 30, 2021

Story continues

While not as impactful as his interception, this play is arguably harder to make. Dean lines up over Florida’s running back Nay’Quan Wright, who is very quick might I add; Dean initially gives him space, however, his ability to recover and make a play on the ball here is what really intrigues me.

From his leadership and intangibles to his ability to read the field and react, Dean has firmly implanted himself in the discussion for the first linebacker to be selected. Dean has shown he will do whatever it takes to help his team win, as he regularly plays special teams for Kirby Smart. He’s everything you want in a leader and a middle linebacker.

The pick-six and what he does on defense will get a lot of the love, but it’s not just that about Nakobe Dean. Look at who the first player is down the field on the punt team making the tackle. Number 17. pic.twitter.com/D8obwAZD56 — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) October 30, 2021

With the Jaguars’ hole in the middle of their defense after the preseason trade of Joe Schobert, Dean could be a Day 1 starter who has a massive impact in both the run and pass defenses. We know Urban Meyer loves those players who will play special teams as well. Watch out for No. 17 for the Bulldogs, he might be just the guy Jacksonville needs to elevate its defense to the next level.