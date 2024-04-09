Prosecutors drop rape case for ex-Jayhawk Arterio Morris, citing ‘insufficient evidence’

Douglas County prosecutors on Tuesday dropped a rape case brought against former Kansas basketball guard Arterio Morris, citing insufficient evidence.

Deputy district attorney Joshua Seiden filed a motion Tuesday in Douglas County District Court, seeking dismissal of the felony case without prejudice. A hearing set for Wednesday was canceled as the court docket listed the case as dismissed, according to online records.

The Douglas County District Attorney’s Office declined to comment on the decision.

Morris was charged with one felony count of rape of an 18-year-old woman, with the alleged incident occurring Aug. 26 in KU’s basketball dorm — McCarthy Hall.

Morris was arrested on the charge and dismissed from the Jayhawks team in September. The Star previously reported on Sept. 15 that Morris had been suspended from the Jayhawks following a rape accusation.