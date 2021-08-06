Prosafe SE: Update on financial process – Conversion of convertible bonds

Prosafe SE
·2 min read

Reference is made to earlier information provided regarding Prosafe SE's ("Prosafe" or the "Company") ongoing financial process with its lenders, and in particular, the disclosure dated 4 June 2021, and following disclosures, regarding the refinancing and a proposed scheme of arrangement pursuant to section 210(1) of the Singapore Companies Act.

Reference is further made to (i) the convertible bond agreement dated 9 September 2016, with ISIN NO 001 0771025, between the Company and Nordic Trustee AS (in its capacity as bond trustee on behalf of the bondholders) (the "First Bond Agreement" and the bonds the "First Convertible Bonds") of which NOK 35,706,341 is currently outstanding and (ii) the convertible bond agreement between the Company and Nordic Trustee AS (in its capacity as bond trustee behalf of the bondholders) dated 16 December 2016, as subsequently amended, with ISIN NO 001 078 0992 (the "Second Bond Agreement" and the bonds the "Second Convertible Bonds") of which NOK 122,836,000 is currently outstanding. The First Bond Agreement and the Second Bond Agreement, hereafter jointly referred to as the "Bond Agreements" and the bonds jointly referred to as the "Convertible Bonds".

Following the occurrence of a Share Settlement Event, as defined under the Convertible Bond Agreements, the Company has today exercised its right to convert the outstanding amounts under the Convertible Bonds to shares in the Company (Share settlement option (forced conversion)). Finalization of the conversion shall be carried out on 23 August 2021, with a record date on 19 August 2021. Subject to adjustments as further set out in the relevant Bond Agreements, the First Convertible Bonds shall be converted at a conversion price of NOK 25 and the Second Convertible Bonds shall be converted at a conversion price of NOK 30.

Please monitor Prosafe SE's website for any announcements or update on the process.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to http://www.prosafe.com

Stavanger, 6 August 2021
Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Stig Harry Christiansen, Deputy CEO and CFO
Phone: +47 51 65 25 17 / +47 478 07 813

Cecilie Helland Ouff, Senior Manager - Corporate Finance and Treasury
Phone: +47 51 65 25 20 / +47 991 09 467

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


Recommended Stories

  • Why AMD Is a Top Growth Stock to Buy Right Now

    The chipmaker's technology advantage over its bigger rival can add billions of dollars to its revenue.

  • Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Is Reporting Earnings on Saturday. Here’s What to Expect.

    (BRKA) is expected to report strong second-quarter results on Saturday, including a 7% rise in its book value and a 10% increase in operating earnings. This estimate on investment portfolio gains comes from Edward Jones analyst James Shanahan who has a Buy rating on the stock. Investors will be focused on book value, earnings, and stock repurchases given that CEO Warren Buffett has ramped up the buyback program in recent quarters.

  • Institutions are Hedging their Bets with Zoom Video (NASDAQ:ZM)

    Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)might be on the verge of reversing the trend. After a massive 10-bagger run in 2020, the stock started drifting lower, undoing some of the parabolic move up. Yet, in July, it set what might be a higher low. Today we will examine the ownership structure of the company and elaborate why we believe that the institutional investors are hedging their broad market bets with Zoom Video Communications.

  • Buy These 3 Stocks Before They Double (or More), Say Analysts

    The second quarter earnings season is starting to wind down, and data shows that – after more than 90% of S&P listed companies have reported – we’re looking at 60% earnings growth for Q2. Tech giants like Apple and Facebook, and major banks like JPM, have shown double-digit year-over-year earnings growth. It’s clear, at least from this metric, that we’re seeing the post-pandemic economic take-off. But are we? Other data shows that second quarter GDP growth – the usual proxy for overall economic

  • 3 Investments I Plan to Keep Around During Retirement

    Instead, I'll have to assemble an investment portfolio that continues to generate income for me. The great thing about dividend stocks is that they allow you to make money in two ways. First, like all stocks, dividend stocks have the potential to gain value over time.

  • Cybin Becomes First Psychedelics Company On The NYSE: CEO Explains Everything You Need To Know

    Cybin (NYSE: CYBN), a biotech company in the psychedelics space, began listing its stock on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. The company is the first in the sector to enter the NYSE, following a trend of five psychedelics companies to debut on the Nasdaq since the beginning of the year. “This validation by the NYSE is incredibly humbling,” said CEO Doug Drysdale in an exclusive interview with Benzinga. He added that the listing provides a real opportunity for increased awareness as well

  • 2 Big Dividend Stocks Yielding at Least 8%; Analysts Say ‘Buy’

    There’s an old saying in the markets that you should ‘sell in May and go away.’ It’s a reference to long-noticed trend of summertime swoons, when market trading slows, or even dips, especially in August. Recent statistical research by CFRA research has quantified the phenomenon. Since 1945, they say, August is the year’s third-worst month for returns on the S&P 500, on average. The trend is particularly marked in years when the index set record high levels in July. A report from LPL Financial ad

  • Bitcoin's recent crash below $30,000 was 'way more orderly' than past crypto meltdowns, says Sam Bankman-Fried

    Bankman-Fried told Bloomberg that many in crypto fret about leverage in the system when prices collapse and levered positions are forced into liquidation.

  • Outdoor grills maker Weber valued at nearly $5 billion in debut as shares rise

    At a price of $14 per share, Weber raised about $250 million in its IPO. The Palatine, Illinois-based company, whose grill types include gas, electric and charcoal, made its debut a week after rival wood pellet grill maker Traeger Inc started trading on the NYSE. Weber was founded by George Stephen Sr., who invented the Weber Kettle - a dome-shaped charcoal grill - about 70 years ago.

  • Expanded Child Tax Credit could generate benefits worth eight times its cost

    The $100 billion investment to increase the Child Tax Credit this year would generate about $794 billion in current and future benefits for society.

  • I Inherited an IRA. Now What?

    Here’s what you should consider if you inherit money in either a traditional or a Roth IRA.

  • TheScore stock soars 75% on US$2 billion offer from Penn National Gaming

    U.S. firms have taken interest in Canada following the passage of legislation allowing bets on single sports games.

  • Steve Harvey Says Every Married Couple Should Have 4 Bank Accounts

    The comedian breaks down what he calls "the best advice I ever got."

  • PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Is Increasing Its Dividend To US$1.08

    PepsiCo, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PEP ) will increase its dividend on the 30th of September to US$1.08. Based on the announced...

  • Pfizer's CEO Wants to Go Shopping: 3 Potential Companies on His Radar

    Projecting over $33 billion in COVID-19 vaccine revenue alone in 2021, CEO Albert Bourla wants to beef up Pfizer's pipeline.

  • Suze Orman: Medicare is not free, so start doing this now

    Don’t be blind to out-of-pocket costs, add-ons and severe lifelong penalties.

  • Lithium-Mining Stocks Are Flying. Thank President Biden.

    Shares of lithium miners are soaring Thursday. One reported upside earnings, but the government is to thank for today's sector-wide rise.

  • GM Earnings Destroyed Expectations. Its Stock Is Dropping Like a Stone.

    The auto maker needed to deliver a big beat and raise quarter to get its shares moving higher. It did, but the stock is down.

  • Fed vice chair: Taper could begin later this year, with rate hike in early 2023

    The Fed's number two official that if the recovery progresses as he expects, the central bank could launch its first post-COVID rate hike at the beginning of 2023.

  • Deducting Interest on Your Second Mortgage

    The federal government understands that home mortgages are the largest financial burdens many Americans will ever assume in their lifetimes. In order to provide a break (and presumably to encourage people to participate in the real estate market), the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) allows taxpayers to take deductions on the interest paid on their mortgages. First, you need to understand what constitutes a "qualified home" (the one on which a mortgage interest deduction applies), and how the IRS defines "mortgage interest" and "mortgage debt."