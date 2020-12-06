Pros and cons of Yankees adding free agent Kyle Schwarber to 2021 roster

It was a surprise to see the Cubs non-tender Kyle Schwarber just last week, as the 27-year-old lefty outfielder hit the free agent market. 

Could it be a pleasant surprise for the Yankees, though? 

Starting pitching is the obvious need here for the Bombers, and DJ LeMahieu's re-signing has taken all priority at the moment it seems. But GM Brian Cashman has never been one to keep himself in one bubble during the offseason, and now Schwarber is a new name that could have been dropped on his desk. 

He's a young lefty that has shown tremendous pop in his bat when it gets going, and we all know what that short porch in right field can do for a lefty. 

So, with that in mind, here are the pros and cons to adding Schwarber to the Yankees' roster to see if it would be a good idea:

PROS

A lefty bat: Yes, it's that simple. Brett Gardner was the only other predominant lefty in the Yankees' lineup last season, and even he didn't start every night. Aaron Hicks would switch hit on the left side if a righty was on the mound. And other than that Mike Ford and Mike Tauchman would be in from time to time to give Luke Voit and any outfielder a breather. 

Schwarber would just add to the mix and be someone that has good power that can make an impact on any at-bat. He had 38 homers, a career-high, during the 2019 season and 11 during the shortened campaign last year. But getting that left-handed stance in the lineup to add a little diversity from all the righties would be good for manager Aaron Boone. 

Lineup versatility: Schwarber is mainly an outfielder but has catching experience during his time in Chicago. There's also some that believe he can transition to first base if need be as well. 

Being versatile is always a positive when it comes to getting into the lineup. Just ask Tyler Wade, who has been.a constant with the Yankees in recent years because of that very quality in his game. 

Durability: The problem with the Yankees' main outfielders (we're looking at you Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton and Hicks) is that they can't stay healthy. Both Judge and Stanton missed a chunk of games during the shortened season last year, with Judge potentially missing another 100 games if the season started on time. 

Schwarber, on the other hand, played in 59 of the 60 regular season games. He also was available in 155 of the 162 in 2019 and 137 in 2018. Availability is the best ability, as the saying goes, and Schwarber would be a depth option if he were to join the Yanks. That goes a long way.

CONS

Where’s the fit?: This is the main question when thinking about any player, but even moreso when the Yankees have depth for days in the outfield.

Yes, Gardner is gone, but he has been content with signing one-year deals to keep that veteran leadership in the clubhouse. Frazier and Tauchman are also very solid options that the Yankees have trusted the past two seasons, especially in Frazier’s case. In fact, he might be the starting left fielder on Opening Day in 2021 with Stanton DHing.

Low average: The Yankees certainly have enough pop in their lineup, so you would think Cashman would be looking for someone that could balance that out. Schwarber, as we said, is a lefty that mixes things up. But his average isn’t the best.

He’s a career .230 hitter, though his OBP is .336. And he slashed .188/.308/.393 last season with 11 homers and 24 RBI. His best season in the league came in 2019, though, at .250 with those 38 dingers and 92 RBI.

But how consistent can his bat be? Could be a kicker when determining if he should get a deal or not. 

