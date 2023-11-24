Pros and cons about UNC basketball after three games at Battle 4 Atlantis

UNC basketball coach Hubert Davis always stresses the importance of discipline and details as it relates to the Tar Heels’ success on the court.

Over the course of three days at the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament in the Bahamas, the Tar Heels (5-1) displayed more positives than negatives in those areas and returned to Chapel Hill with two wins.

Following a rout of Northern Iowa, UNC lost a March-like game in overtime to Villanova and rebounded with a victory against No. 20 Arkansas for its first win against a top-25 opponent this season.

Things won’t get easier for the Tar Heels, who face Tennessee, Florida State, UConn, Kentucky and Oklahoma in their next five games. Here’s a look at the pros and cons from UNC’s showing at the Battle 4 Atlantis.

RJ Davis, UNC basketball’s shooting is stable

In UNC’s first two games against Power Five competition, senior guard RJ Davis averaged 26.5 points on 43.2% shooting. Davis made 15 of 16 free throws, including all 10 of his attempts from the charity stripe in a 30-point performance against Arkansas.

For the first time in his career, Davis had back-to-back games with at least 20 points. In addition to Davis' production, UNC is shooting 36.9% from 3-point range, its best percentage since 2013.

Harrison Ingram is living up to the hype for the Tar Heels

So far, it’s easy to see why Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram was one of the most coveted players in the transfer portal.

Ingram is averaging 14.4 points, 7.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game. The versatile, 6-foot-7, 235-pound forward brought his best to the Bahamas as UNC’s stretch four. Across three games, Ingram averaged 16.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 3.6 assists. It’s not a stretch to say Ingram might be UNC’s best all-around player with how he can influence games as a playmaker.

Seth Trimble, UNC basketball’s bench much improved

Through six games, UNC has nine players averaging at least 10 minutes per game and two players averaging more than 30. Last season, four players averaged at least 10 minutes per game and each of UNC’s starters averaged at least 30 minutes.

Sophomore guard Seth Trimble had a career-high 12 points against Arkansas. The Tar Heels have seen several other players – Elliot Cadeau, Jalen Washington and Jae’Lyn Withers – shine in different games. Players making the most of their opportunities is a good sign for UNC moving forward.

Armando Bacot was bad in the Bahamas

Prior to this week in the Bahamas, fifth-year senior Armando Bacot hadn’t had back-to-back games with fewer than 10 points since his sophomore season in Chapel Hill. Bacot averaged 9.0 points – on 36.9% shooting – and 10 rebounds in three games at Atlantis.

UNC’s preseason All-American doesn’t need to average 20 points and 20 rebounds, but he has to average at least a double-double. The Heels are at their best when Bacot is at his best. For reference, see the 2022 NCAA Tournament. In those six games, Bacot averaged 15.3 points and 16.3 rebounds.

UNC’s defense has to keep getting better

It’s clear UNC is missing the defensive versatility of Leaky Black, who was the go-to guy in recent seasons when the Tar Heels needed to limit the damage of a star player. In UNC’s first two games against Power Five competition this season, Villanova’s Eric Dixon and Arkansas’ Tramon Mark each scored 34 points and the Tar Heels struggled with individual defense.

UNC also has to do a better job of defending without fouling. The Tar Heels committed 72 fouls in its three games at Atlantis for its most in a three-game stretch since 2013-14.

Despite all that, through six games, UNC is 27th in defensive efficiency, according to KenPom.com. That ranking is better than the first two seasons under Hubert Davis, but UNC will need to continue to adjust on that end of the court to maximize its potential.

How long will Cormac Ryan be out after Battle 4 Atlantis injury?

UNC had a positive response to the absence of Cormac Ryan in a 15-point win against Arkansas, but the Tar Heels need Ryan’s experience and all-around effectiveness if they’re going to reach their goals this season. The Notre Dame transfer was sidelined Friday with an ankle injury after two of his best games as a Tar Heel.

Ryan, who had a season-high 18 points against Villanova, is averaging 10.8 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. With some big games coming up, UNC will need Ryan to improve their chances of adding quality wins to its resume.

