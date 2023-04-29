Pros and cons of Texans taking Alabama football’s Henry To'oTo'o in 2023 NFL Draft

Alabama football's Henry To'oTo'o was selected by the Houston Texans in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft on Saturday.

To'oTo'o becomes the 19th Alabama linebacker to be selected in the draft over Nick Saban's 16 seasons coaching the Crimson Tide. In Houston, he joins former Alabama linebackers Will Anderson Jr. and Christian Harris working under another former Alabama linebacker in Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.

To'oTo'o joined Alabama after transferring from Tennessee, where he spent the first two seasons of his collegiate career. He started 22 of 23 games for the Vols, leading them with 76 tackles his sophomore season.

Then he went to Tuscaloosa, where he became an immediate starter and served as the signal-caller for the defense. To'oTo'o led Alabama with 113 tackles in 2021 as he earned All-SEC second-team honors. Then he stayed for his senior season as he tallied 94 tackles en route to a spot on the All-SEC first team.

Here's what To'oTo'o brings to the NFL.

The positives

Alabama players and coaches raved about his football smarts since the day To'oTo'o arrived in Tuscaloosa. The fact he stepped into the Mike linebacker spot from Day 1 illustrates that. He was a key part of making the defense run the past two seasons, and he was fairly productive as a player.

Mental lapses are not common for To'oTo'o. He is reliable in the middle of a defense.

The concerns

To'oTo'o wasn't a remarkable player for the Crimson Tide. He made plays, but he didn't usually show elite athleticism or put together highlight-reel worthy plays on a regular basis.

He was solid; not bad but also not great. He's not an overly physical player, either.

To'oTo'o also had issues in coverage at times. According to Pro Football Focus, he gave up 29 receptions on 39 targets (74.4%) this past season. The season before, To'oTo'o surrendered 42 receptions on 50 targets (84%).

Final thoughts

To'oTo'o should be able to pick up a new defense faster than many in the NFL because of his football smarts. He could even grow into a role as a starter, but he hasn't shown any remarkable physical traits that indicate he will be an elite NFL player.

This article originally appeared on The Tuscaloosa News: Houston Texans pick Alabama football's Henry To'oTo'o in 2023 NFL Draft