Pros and cons of the Tampa Bay Bucs picking Kansas State's Josh Hayes in 2023 NFL Draft

Kansas State football's Josh Hayes was selected by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Hayes, a 6-foot, 189-pound safety from Lakeland, Florida, was drafted No. 181 overall. Hayes transferred to K-State after playing four years at North Dakota State and then redshirting at Virginia in 2021.

Hayes started his career as a cornerback, but became a do-it-all safety in his one year at K-State, where in 13 games he played in 13 games and was third on the team with 72 tackles, including 5.5 for loss with seven passs breakups.

Here is what Hayes is likely to bring to the NFL.

More: Pros and cons of the Kansas City Chiefs picking Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah in Draft

More: Pros and cons of the Indianapolis Colts picking Kansas State's Julius Brents in 2023 NFL Draft

Kansas State safety Josh Hayes (1) chases down Tulane quarterback Michael Pratt (7) during a 2022 game at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State football safety Josh Hayes: The positives

Hayes, who started his career playing for K-State coach Chris Klieman at North Dakota State, quickly established himself as a team leader in his one year at K-State and was did a little of everything at safety for the Wildcats.

He had the cover skills to handle slot receivers and was a big hitter as evidenced by his 5.5 tackles for loss and one forced fumble.

The concerns

Hayes' versatility, while helpful, meant that he did not stand out in any one area, which may be why he wasn't on most mock draft boards.

Final thoughts

Hayes is a willing tackler and good enough in coverage, a willing tackler and a football junkie, who is willing to put in the work to be successful.

Arne Green is based in Salina and covers Kansas State University sports for the Gannett network. He can be reached at agreen@gannett.com or on Twitter at @arnegreen.

This article originally appeared on Topeka Capital-Journal: Tampa Bay Bucs pick Kansas State's Josh Hayes in 2023 NFL Draft