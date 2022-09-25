Pros and cons of the Steelers firing OC Matt Canada in season

If you listen to the internet, it is long past time for the Pittsburgh Steelers to part ways with offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Despite only being in his second season as the team’s offensive coordinator but has already worn out his welcome.

This is due in large part to the struggles on offense related to the same problems that plagued the team in 2021. Unimaginative offense, ultra-conservative approach and doing less with more in terms of the skill players. But what happens if the team fires Canada now?

Let’s look at the pros and cons of the Steelers cutting Canada loose during the season.

Pros

Firing Canada now gives the people what they want. The Steelers front office has never been swayed by fan opinion but the outrage is clear. Cutting Canada loose could also open the door to getting rookie Kenny Pickett on the field and in the starting lineup sooner. If you believe in the notion that anything would be better than Canada, another pro would be that it would be an instance of addition by subtraction and the offense would improve.

Cons

Firing Canada now would most like put quarterbacks coach Mike Sullivan in charge. Sullivan does have some experience as an offensive coordinator but his offenses with the New York Giants were dreadful. Additionally, since we don’t know where Sullivan or even head coach Mike Tomlin stand on the quarterback roster, if you are hoping Canada being gone means Pickett is in, you could be disappointed.

What will the Steelers do?

The reality is there is no panic among the Steelers franchise. Does this mean Canada might not lose his job at the end of the season? Of course not. But firing a coordinator in-season isn’t very on brand for Pittsburgh so despite any potential positives that could come from it, don’t look for it to happen.

