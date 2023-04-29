Pros and cons of Seattle Seahawks taking Mississippi State football’s Cameron Young in 2023 NFL Draft

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football coach Zach Arnett claims his program is, "D-Line U." He now has a new player to strengthen his case for the title.

The Seattle Seahawks selected Cameron Young in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft. He was the 123rd overall pick. He is the first defensive lineman drafted from Mississippi State since Marquiss Spencer in 2021 and the fifth since 2019 — a list which includes Jeffery Simmons and Montez Sweat.

Here's what the Seahawks are getting in Young.

The positives

Since Arnett was hired as MSU’s defensive coordinator in 2020, the Bulldogs have had a top five rush defense in the SEC. Plenty of that is a credit to what Young did in stuffing the middle of the line.

He recorded 85 tackles in his final two seasons at MSU, including 4.5 for loss. He even intercepted a pass in 2021.

Young's mixture of size and anticipation makes him a threat getting off the ball. His arm length also makes him an intriguing piece.

Young adds an apparent understanding of the game. Young was often at MSU's spring practices this year as a knowledgeable player the new staff wanted to keep involved.

Sep 10, 2022; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive tackle Cameron Young (93) against the Arizona Wildcats at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The concerns

Despite practicing against Mike Leach’s Air Raid offense the last three years, Young’s presence hasn’t been felt in the passing game. He recorded just one sack in his time at Mississippi State. In 2022, he had two quarterback hurries.

According to his NFL.com profile, Young often finds himself playing tall as plays progress and can reached by quicker guards. As the NFL finds itself passing the ball more, Young’s ability to solidify a roster spot could be difficult.

Final thoughts

There’s still a spot in the NFL for guys such as Young who can slow a running game. However, he’ll need to hone in on generating pressure in the passing game to earn playing time.

Simmons and Chris Jones, another MSU product, have become two of the best defensive tackles in the NFL. They combined for 23 sacks last season. Young doesn’t need to reach those numbers to be successful, but getting just one in 41 games is concerning.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Seattle Seahawks pick Mississippi State's Cameron Young in 2023 NFL Draft