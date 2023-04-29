Pros and cons of Seattle Seahawks taking LSU football's Anthony Bradford in 2023 NFL Draft

LSU football offensive lineman Anthony Bradford was selected by the Seattle Seahawks with the No. 108 overall pick in the fourth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Bradford, a junior from Muskegon, Michigan, started at right guard for most of this past season after starting five times in 2021 as a redshirt sophomore.

At 6-foot-4 and 332 pounds, Bradford was a solid contributor in his final season in Baton Rouge after arriving as a four-star recruit and a top-200 prospect in the nation, according to 247Sports Composite.

LSU football offensive lineman Anthony Bradford: The positives

Bradford has a big frame and possesses excellent play strength. He can bully defensive tackles in the running game and hold his own in pass protection, as long as he's at guard.

This past season for the Tigers, Bradford allowed just two pressures and nine sacks in 12 games at guard, according to Pro Football Focus. He also earned a PFF run-blocking grade of 70 on the season, which was the best among LSU's starting offensive linemen.

Bradford also has experience playing at left tackle, starting there once this past season and four times in 2021.

The concerns

Bradford's biggest weakness is his lack of lateral quickness and mobility. At the next level, it's difficult to see how he'll be able to survive against explosive and bendy edge rushers without receiving a lot of help.

That's why, although he may have experience playing left tackle, his start there against Tennessee this year left much to be desired. Bradford gave up two sacks and had a PFF pass-blocking grade of 17.8 against the Volunteers.

Final thoughts

Bradford can be an extremely useful player at the next level in the right situation, especially in the running game. But for as much as his frame allows him to excel in the interior, he'll likely have trouble dealing with quicker pass rushers in the NFL, therefore limiting his ceiling.

