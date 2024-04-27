Pros and cons of Seattle Seahawks picking Auburn football’s DJ James in 2024 NFL Draft

Auburn football's DJ James is officially an NFL rookie after being picked by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2024 NFL draft.

James was selected 192 overall in the sixth round. He spent five years in college, with the first three coming at Oregon and the last two coming with the Tigers in 2022 and 2023.

Here's what James brings to the Seahawks, based on his career at Auburn:

What DJ James brings to Seattle Seahawks in 2024 NFL Draft

James is a cornerback with a lot of experience, given the fact that he spent five years in college. Three of those seasons came at Oregon from 2019-21, and the final two came at Auburn from 2022-23. A former three-star recruit in the Class of 2019, James is a Mobile, Alabama, native who played in 24 games on the Plains.

DJ James highlights, strengths, weaknesses at Auburn football

The 6-foot, 175-pound James sealed a win for the Tigers in 2023, snatching an interception late in the fourth quarter in a close road matchup with Cal in September. James picked off Golden Bears quarterback Sam Jackson V, who was looking to the end zone in hopes of taking a late lead. He also had an interception at LSU in October, plucking a batted ball out of the air and returning it three yards. His slender frame could be a knock for some, but it also opens the door for him to have versatility as a nickel option.

DJ James stats with Auburn football

James appeared in 24 games at Auburn, totaling 75 tackles (55 solo), 18 pass deflections and three interceptions. At Oregon, James tallied 72 total tackles (53 solo), six pass deflections and two interceptions.

DJ James NFL comparison

Bleacher Report: Marco Wilson of the New England Patriots

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Seattle Seahawks drafts DJ James in 2024 NFL Draft: Pros, cons of pick