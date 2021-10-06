Pros, cons of potential Cowboys’ pursuit of released CB Stephon Gilmore

The Dallas Cowboys caused the biggest roster wave of the young 2021 season when they announced the release of linebacker Jaylon Smith on Tuesday evening. Smith has been an integral part of the Dallas defense for the last four years but his play had eroded to the point people wondered why it took so long. While the timing of a Week 5 release was odd, and several questions that needed answers were asked, it wasn’t shocking to anyone paying attention to his play or the composition of the Cowboys’ roster.

That composition brings to light a new quandary. Less than 24 hours after the Cowboys announced their surprise-timing release, the New England Patriots joined the fray in releasing two-time All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Gilmore of course has been on the radar of Cowboys’ fans for a long time. His future availability has been written about on this site numerous times, and now it becomes a reality. But instead of having to trade for him, teams can now open their wallets to bring him into their fold. Should the Cowboys be one of those teams to pursue him? Here’s a look at the pros and cons of such an overture.

Pro: Gilmore is certainly a scheme fit

The Cowboys have moved away from a heavy zone concept and are running man coverage in over 60% of their snaps this year. Diggs is shadowing opposing team’s No. 1 receiver, but when teams are able to employ numerous top-level threats, the other receivers have been able to eat. Look at how Chris Godwin, Antonio Brown and Mike Williams terrorized the DBs in the first two weeks of the season, or how the Panthers’ passing attack scored in rapid fire in the fourth quarter when Diggs went out in Week 4.

Adding Gilmore ends all of that. The Patriots defense played a lot of Cover 1 – man-to-man defense with a deep safety. Gilmore is built for this, and instead of having to cover No. 1 receivers, he’ll be facing the second best option of an opponent and likely shutting them down.

One of the reasons the Cowboys have been playing Anthony Brown is that he’s the only CB other than Diggs capable of playing both sides of the field. The rookies Joseph and Nahshon Wright were trained in camp and the preseason exclusively on the left and right sides, respectively.

Gilmore plays both sides equally well. In 2020, he lined up at LCB 261 times and at RCB for 256 snaps. In 2019, it was 392 on the left and 429 on the right. He’d be a perfect fit for what Dan Quinn wants to do.

Con: Contractual Demands may be high for his current level of play

The rumor is that Gilmore wants a contract equivalent to $15 million a year. With 4/18ths of the season gone, that equates to $11.7 million. The Cowboys currently have $4.3 million in cap space.

That’s not as big an impediment as it may seem. Through void years, the Cowboys could still give him that money with a signing bonus that would simply result in 2022 dead money when all is computed. In this scenario, Gilmore signs a multi-year deal where he’d make around $11 million in signing bonus and get paid the minimum veteran salary. But because of void years, that $11 million would be spread out over the length of the deal, lessening the first-year cap hit. Then, all the void years would reconcile on 2022’s cap as dead money.

Another option is actually giving Gilmore a long-term agreement of perhaps three years.

The question is, whether or not Gilmore is still capable of playing at a level that deserves either of those compensation options.

In 18 games in 2019, Gilmore took down six interceptions, only allowed a 49.5% completion rate and had a defensive passer rating of 48.0. It was more of the same of what fans were used to seeing from him, but 2020 was a different story. There he intercepted just one pass, in Week 1, in just 11 games played. His completion percentage allowed was 64.3 and his passer rating against soared to 96.7.

Gilmore only played 11 games due to a knee ailment midseason, and then had the quad injury that landed him on offseason PUP that spiraled into a regular season designation as he and the team became disgruntled with each other.

Injuries are part of the NFL and certainly for a 31-year old cornerback there is going to be concern. Can the Cowboys afford to spend that level of money to take the chance of bringing their defense over the top?

Pro: Shoring up the CB spot opposite, behind Trevon Diggs

It was mentioned earlier, but the ability to get Brown off the field is a certified pro. He certainly played better against the one-receiver Panthers, breaking up three passes, but he’s routinely getting targeted by opposing quarterbacks and when the QB-WR combos are better, he’s getting toasted.

The hope during the offseason was that rookie Kelvin Joseph would earn the starting gig, but even before he was injured in the final preseason game (groin), it was apparent the coaching staff didn’t think he was ready to unseat Brown.

If that is the case, then it may be several weeks, months or maybe not until 2022 that Joseph is ready to take the starting gig and if that’s the case, then improving on what Brown puts on the field is helpful.

A team can never have too many serviceable cornerbacks. If an injury happens to Diggs, the Cowboys would be lost right now. Just witness the fourth quarter against the Panthers. With Gilmore in the fold, they’d be protected against catastrophe and be able to maintain the progress that has been made. Right now they have no confirmed solution to that potential problem.

Con: Potential progress stopper for Kelvin Joseph

What would acquiring Gilmore do to Joseph? Rob him of any chance of being a full-time starter for the 2021 season. The question is how much would that set him back.

Signing Gilmore as a one-year player likely wouldn’t be too worrisome. Joseph could work in, in case of injury, get snaps as the season progresses in ideal situations and be brought along slowly. The idea is that first and second-round picks play a lot and play right away, but stranger things have happened and the prospect still turns out just fine.

But what if the Cowboys sign Gilmore for a longer stretch? Depth is great and always needed, but Joseph was selected to be a starter and that path becomes cloudy with Gilmore in the fold for big money.

Pro: The message it sends to the team

Releasing Smith certainly sent a shock wave through the Cowboys’ locker room. It sends the message that not everyone is guaranteed a spot on the club, regardless of draft pedigree, relationship with the owner or even high salary cap hits.

Adding Gilmore following that could send positive vibes to the men still in the room. It says that the front office is 100% committed to doing everything they can to ensure the team has the best 53 players on the roster that they can buy. It’s a sign of dedication to the cause of making the 2021 season as special as it can be.

Con: The way players could take said message

A move like this could backfire, though. It sends a specific message to every corner on the team not named Trevon Diggs, that they are not good enough. Not every player has the mentality of “whatever is best for the team” and things like bringing in an hired gun can certainly change the demeanor of the locker room.

There are all types of personalities on an NFL team and it would be foolish to think that there isn’t a risk with any kind of big-name roster decision.

Pro: Potential Comp Pick

If the Cowboys signed Gilmore for just the rest of this season, then he would enter the comp pick formula for them. Right now, Dallas is in line to receive a 2022 fourth-round comp pick for losing Andy Dalton to the Bears in free agency.

Adding Gilmore to the team for just a year means he would enter the formula for the 2023 comp picks. Dallas has several players who are free agents at the end of the year, including WR Michael Gallup, LB Leighton Vander Esch, guard Connor Williams and currently DE Randy Gregory and TE Dalton Schultz. Adding Gilmore to the group would give Dallas a better chance at maximizing their allotment of four comp picks and allow players to be signed or re-signed without wiping them out of compensatory selections.

