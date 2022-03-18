Pros and cons of Packers trading WR Davante Adams to Raiders

The Green Bay Packers made a franchise-altering move on Thursday night, trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders for a first- and a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft.

It was a stunning move. Adams, 29, was charting a Hall of Fame path while catching passes from Aaron Rodgers. Now, he’ll reunite with college teammates Derek Carr in Las Vegas.

Breaking down the pros and cons of the Packers’ decision to deal Adams:

Pros

– The Packers immediately gain a little over $20 million cap space by dealing Adams, who was stuck on the franchise tag. General manager Brian Gutekunst can use this cap space to add a replacement receiver and keep a player like Rasul Douglas, who is now expected to return to Green Bay.

– The Packers are getting two valuable picks in the 2022 draft. Gutekunst turned Adams, who didn’t want to be in Green Bay, into the No. 22 overall pick in the first round and No. 53 overall pick in the second round. Was it enough for an All-Pro receiver? Who knows. But the Packers now have four picks in the first and second rounds and five picks in the top 100. A big influx of young and cheap talent will be coming to Green Bay in a month.

– The Packers are avoiding paying Adams almost $30 million per year on a new deal. He’s the best receiver in football, but carrying his new contract on the books would have been extremely difficult, especially after signing Aaron Rodgers to a massive new deal. Adams is 29 and plays a position that is among the easiest to find in the draft. Not having to pay him quarterback-level money on a third deal is a win, of sorts. Is any receiver really worth paying even $20 million a year for?

– The Packers were 7-0 without Adams over the last three seasons. A lot goes into the stat, and no one will argue the Packers are better without Adams. But Matt LaFleur and Aaron Rodgers have found ways to win without him in the lineup. Now, the Packers must evolve on offense without a No. 1 receiver gobbling up all the targets. It’s possible the evolution will be a good thing over time, especially for a quarterback approaching the age of 40.

– Remember, Adams was the 53rd overall pick in the 2014 draft. Finding elite receiver talents late in the first round and into the second round is very possible. The Packers actually received the 53rd overall pick from the Raiders in this trade. Can the franchise catch lightning in a bottle again?

Cons

– The Packers are losing one of the best players in football. Adams caught 238 passes and scored 29 touchdowns over the last two seasons. Replacing his talent and production as a player will be next to impossible.

– Without Adams, the Packers have Allen Lazard and Randall Cobb as the team’s top two receivers. Additions will be made, but the receiver room is in rough shape. A lot of work needs to be done to fix it by Week 1.

– Adams doesn’t turn 30 until December and could easily have 3-4 more elite seasons left in him.

– The Packers are in win-now mode but just traded away one of the team’s best players. Losing Adams, Za’Darius Smith and Billy Turner in one offseason is quite the talent drain.

– Adams and Aaron Rodgers had a special connection. The quarterback-receiver pair set the franchise record for touchdown connections. They were masters of the back shoulder. Together, Adams and Rodgers created countless big plays. It takes a special player and a long time to build a connection like this one.

– Rodgers turns 39 in December. He doesn’t have time to wait around for a young receiver to earn his trust and become a game-changer. It took Adams three seasons.

– Is a player of Adams’ caliber worth more than a late first-round pick and a late second-round pick?

Did the Packers do the right thing?

Adams might be wearing a gold jacket in Canton someday, but the Packers, given their options in this situation, made a strong decision. Not only did the trade free up cap space to add or keep players, but the Packers avoided paying a 29-year-old receiver $28.5 million per year and also added two premium draft picks. If Gutekunst plays his cards right, he could turn Adams into four or five quality players. Teams don’t get immediately better by losing All-Pro pass-catchers, but the Packers now have an opportunity to rebuild the receiver position fast and fortify the rest of the roster both in the short and long term. This couldn’t have been an easy decision. But if Adams wanted out, this was a favorable outcome for the team. Cap space and draft picks can be valuable tools if used correctly. Now, the important work begins in the post-Adams era.

You decide: Did the Packers make the right decision?

