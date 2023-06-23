Pros and cons of Oklahoma City taking Keyontae Johson of Kansas State basketball in NBA draft

Kansas State basketball's Keyontae Johnson was selected by Oklahoma City Thunder on Thursday in the secondround of the 2023 NBA Draft.

Johnson, a 6-foot-4, 239-pound wing from Norfolk, Virginia, was drafted No. 50 overall.

Johnson spent four years at Florida, but missed nearly two seasons with a heart condition after collapsing on the court four games into his junior season. He resurrected his college career in 2022-23 at Kansas State, where he averaged 17.4 points and a team-high 6.8 rebounds in helping lead the Wildcats to the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight under first-year coach Jerome Tang.

Johnson not only was named Big 12 newcomer of the year, but also was a first-team all-conference selection and a third-team All-American. He shot 51.6% from the floor and 40.5% from 3-point range.

Johnson is the first K-State player drafted since Wes Iwundu was selected by the Orlando Magic with the No. 33 overall pick in 2017.

Here is what Johnson is likely to bring to the NBA.

Kansas State's Keyontae Johnson: The positives

Johnson, who was the SEC preseason player of the year heading into his junior season before his medical issues, didn't miss a beat when resuming his career at K-State, leading the Wildcats in scoring for much of the season while showing the ability to score at all three levels.

Despite his lack of size — K-State listed him at 6-foot-6, but the NBA has him at 6-4 — Johnson used his length and strength to become one of the Big 12's leading rebounders.

The concerns

Johnson struggled with ball security throughout the season. While averaging better than two assists over 36 games, he turned it over 106 times. His off-the-ball defense also was lacking at times.

Final thoughts

Johnson started all 36 games and averaged 34 minutes at K-State, proving his durability despite the nearly two years of inaction. He is a natural scorer. Despite his relative lack of size, Johnson should be able to match up defensively against most NBA wings.

