Pros and cons of Minnesota Vikings taking LSU football's Jaquelin Roy in 2023 NFL Draft

LSU football defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy was selected by the Minnesota Vikings with the No. 141 overall pick in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Roy, a junior from Baton Rouge, had 49 total tackles and 3.5 tackles for loss with the Tigers this past season. He finished his LSU career with 97 total tackles in 13 starts.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds, Roy was a four-star recruit and top-50 prospect in the nation when he arrived at LSU, according to 247Sports Composite.

LSU football defensive lineman Jaquelin Roy: The positives

Despite posting meager sack numbers, Roy at his best is a pocket-pusher/pass-rusher. He had 27 pressures last season, including five pressures and a quarterback hit against Alabama, according to Pro Football Focus.

Despite not starting, he also posted 32 pressures in 2021 and 19 pressures as a freshman in 2020. With his strong build and athleticism, that premium skill should make him a valuable commodity in the NFL.

Besides his pass-rushing capabilities, Roy is also a durable player. He played 675 snaps this past season for LSU's thin defensive line corps and rarely exited games, playing in every contest.

The concerns

Roy wasn't a consistent producer during his time at LSU. That in part is because he's still a raw prospect, only having one career start until this year.

He isn't a bad run defender, but this past season he also had trouble wrapping up ball-carriers, with eight missed tackles. He isn't a turnover machine either, having only forced one fumble in three seasons.

Final thoughts

Roy has the talent to be an impactful interior pass rusher at the next level and the potential to be more if he can improve his consistency.

