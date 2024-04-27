Pros and cons of Minnesota Vikings picking Alabama football’s Will Reichard in 2024 NFL Draft

Will Reichard is officially an NFL rookie after being picked by Minnesota Vikings in the sixth round (203rd overall) of the 2024 NFL draft.

Reichard heads to the NFL after five seasons as a collegiate kicker. Along the way, he won a national championship in 2020, was a two-time finalist for the Lou Groza award and set no shortage of records. By the end of his time kicking for Alabama football, Reichard had become the NCAA's all-time leading scorer.

Reichard is from Hoover, Alabama, having played for Hoover high school.

Here's what Reichard brings to Vikings, based on his career with Alabama football:

What Will Reichard brings to Vikings in 2024 NFL Draft

Reichard is all about accuracy; he doesn’t miss much. He has a strong leg, but he isn’t known for his power. Reichard seldom misses, and he makes big kicks in big moments. He only missed one extra point over his four seasons starting. He also made all five of his attempts from 50 yards or more in 2023. Reichard’s future is as a kicker, but he could step in as a punter in a pinch. He has punting experience, having done it as recently as this past season for Alabama when the starter got hurt during a game. Overall, he’s an experienced, reliable kicker about whom Nick Saban always raved for how he could count on Reichard.

Will Reichard highlights, strengths, weaknesses at Alabama football

The overarching highlight is that Reichard became the NCAA’s all-time points leader in 2023. He also finished as Alabama’s all-time leader in field goals. He was a second-team All-American this past season. One of his most memorable kicks is the one that won the game against Texas on the road in 2022. Reichard also capped his career with two 50-plus-yard field goals in the Rose Bowl against Michigan.

His biggest strengths are his reliability and accuracy. He doesn't have the same booming leg that some kickers might, but it's not a weakness.

Will Reichard stats with Alabama football

2023: FG: 22-25 (88%), XP: 55-55 (100%); 2022: FG: 22-26 (84%), XP: 64-64 (100%); 2021: FG: 22-28 (78.6%), XP: 71-72 (99%); 2020: FG: 14-14 (100%), XP: 84-84 (100%); 2019: FG: 4-7 (57.1%), XP: 21-22 (95%)

