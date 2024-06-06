Pros and Cons: Should Knicks select Kel'el Ware in 2024 NBA Draft?

After multiple spot-on draft selections in 2020 and 2021 set the Knicks up for their best stretch in recent franchise history, New York should look to recreate that success this year.

They have back-to-back late first-round picks at 24 and 25, plus the 38th overall pick, and have been relatively inactive in the past two drafts.

Should the Knicks select Indiana’s Kel’el Ware? Here are the pros and cons...

The case for drafting Ware

New York enters an offseason with Isaiah Hartenstein an unrestricted free agent, Mitchell Robinson having played at least 70 games just once in six seasons, and Precious Achiuwa a restricted free agent.

With the Knicks’ notoriously strong center rotation headed for a potential shakeup this summer, adding some depth at the five via the draft may be a natural move.

Enter Ware, a seven-foot, 230-pound, 20-year-old sophomore who averaged 15.9 points, 9.9 rebounds and 1.9 blocks on 60.9 percent shooting from two and 42.5 percent from three. With his physical attributes and skill set, he fits the modern NBA unicorn five archetype nicely.

Ware is an all-around off-ball threat, able to screen and roll or pop with great efficiency. He has terrific bounce and hands as a lob threat, plus the length and touch to finish further from the rim.

His touch extends to the perimeter, where Ware knocked down 17 of 40 threes last season. It’s not the biggest sample, but he has great balance and form on his jumper, which suggests it’s here to stay.

Ware showed flashes of a nifty post-up game with some spin moves, hook shots and post fades. Early on he’ll be picking his spots, but even if the offense takes longer to come on, he can impact the game in other ways.

Ware’s defensive upside should tantalize the Knicks. His build and technique made him a strong rim protector at Indiana.

He boasts a 7’4” wingspan, and while he uses it to swat shots away, he’s also smart about taking advantage of his verticality and not fouling -- picking up only two per game. He’ll need to defend on the perimeter more in the NBA, but should move his feet well enough to get adjusted.

Ware would give the Knicks versatility at the center position they’ve been lacking. A shooting big would help space the floor for their scorers, and a boost of athleticism on a more ground-bound roster wouldn’t hurt.

The case against drafting Ware

Ware is only 20 years old -- and can sometimes look like it. Odd decision-making, stretches of disappearance, and soft play are often cited as weaknesses in his draft resume.

His assist-to-turnover ratio is below 1.0, one of the few parts of his game that isn’t efficient. Another is his free throw shooting, which was just 63.4 percent from the stripe this past season -- not a promising figure for his overall shooting profile.

There will also be focus on bulking Ware up. At just 230 pounds, most NBA centers will overwhelm him. He can get bullied inside and not impose himself, which also trickles into passivity on the offensive end.

It’s possible Ware is more of a project than a prospect, and the Knicks may favor a more NBA-ready option. Young bigs can take longer to adjust to the NBA game, and New York may have a more immediate need at the position.