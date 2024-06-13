Pros and Cons: Should Knicks pick Yves Missi in 2024 NBA Draft?

The Knicks are set up for their best stretch in recent franchise history thanks to recent draft successes.

They have back-to-back late first-round picks at 24 and 25, plus the 38th overall pick, and have been relatively inactive in the past two drafts.

Let’s take a look at the pros and cons of the Knicks potentially drafting Baylor's Yves Missi...

The case for drafting Missi

Missi could be the next Mitchell Robinson in tow, as this class’ young athletic marvel with an NBA-ready role entrenched in his game. At the NBA Draft Combine, he measured in at 6-foot-10 and 229 pounds with a 7’2” wingspan and a leading 38.6” max vertical.

He’s the whole package physically, mobile in open space, and moves his hips like a guard while being able to jump and reach to ridiculous degrees. He capitalizes on this with enough IQ and touch to defend the interior well, rebound the ball, and finish with force.

Missi averaged 10.7 points on 61.4 percent shooting in his freshman year, mostly converting dunks or point-blank finishes around the rim. His offensive mold is a rim-running P&R and dunker’s spot weapon, a highly valued archetype in today’s NBA.

He rarely forays out of that lane, with little to no self-created offense, which makes him a seamless entry into an NBA rotation. His insane vertical makes him an immediate lob threat, and he’s shown enough touch to suggest some overall finishing upside.

A 14.6 percent offensive rebounding clip will be tantalizing for the Knicks, who love to crash the offensive glass. Missi doesn’t just rely on his athleticism, but boxes out and has nice timing on the boards.

Ditto for his approach defensively. His 1.5 blocks a night make for a great highlight reel, but scouts will fawn over his terrific footwork against guards in open space and patience on that end more.

Missi gets off the ground quickly and is a high-effort player defensively and on the boards. He was also a strong screener for Baylor in his lone season.

If the Knicks are dead set on bolstering their center rotation, Missi could be a real option. He’ll pick up the game plan immediately and could be a starter-level guy down the line.

The case for not drafting Missi

As with all prospects, Missi comes with his share of flaws and question marks. The 20-year-old can look sharp beyond his years at times, but there’s still a lot of raw potential that needs working through.

New York being on the path to contention may scare the team off a developmental piece. Missi was a bit foul-prone and overzealous at times, expected at his age but nevertheless something to flag.

He only shot 61.6 percent from the free throw line, and the Knicks shouldn’t expect much of an outside game to blossom here. As mentioned, his offensive game is extremely limited to teammate-led inside finishes and putbacks.

Playmaking isn’t a natural part of his game, as he finished with just 13 assists to 39 turnovers, a concerning figure if he needs to be a short-roll threat. Combine that with a questionable touch beyond the restricted area and his offensive ceiling starts to look really low.

There’s also doubt whenever a prospect is highly dependent on athleticism, which can get exposed at the NBA level. Missi is a freak in college, but downright comparable in the big leagues.

A really close comparison — aligned in height and wingspan but two inches short on max vert — is Daniel Gafford. Nobody mistakes him for a top-percentile athlete in the NBA, but Missi can similarly carve out a nice role for himself.