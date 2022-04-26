Pros & cons: Should Jets trade for Deebo Samuel or draft rookie WR?

It’s no secret the Jets have tried to trade for a veteran wideout all offseason, and they’d certainly be in the running for Deebo Samuel if the 49ers make him available.

If the Jets do acquire Samuel, such a deal would likely require a few of Joe Douglas’ early-round picks. It would also take the Jets out of the running for one of the best rookie receivers on their draft board. But if the Jets can’t acquire Samuel, the next-best option is for Douglas to draft one of those rookies with one of his first- or second-round picks.

There are plenty of risks and rewards for either option. Let’s break down the pros and cons of trading for Samuel vs. drafting a rookie:

Pros of trading for Samuel

The Jets would immediately add an experienced playmaker to their offense if they acquired Samuel. He knows the offense, the coaching staff, checks off all the boxes the Jets need in a pass-catcher, and would give Zach Wilson the ultimate offensive weapon.

Samuel would provide an extra dose of electricity and give the Jets more options for deploying Elijah Moore, Corey Davis and Braxton Berrios. There would be no development gap, either, as Samuel is entering his fourth year in the league with 1,843 offensive snaps under his belt.

Pros of drafting a rookie

Drafting a rookie in the first round gives the Jets contractual control for five years, as well as significant salary cap relief. That’s huge for a still-rebuilding team and gives New York more time to develop the young pass-catcher at a discounted rate.

He would also build chemistry with Wilson as the quarterback continues to grow as a passer. A rookie wideout would begin his own development in the Jets’ system rather than have to shed knowledge of other NFL playbooks. He would be malleable.

Cons of trading for Samuel

The cost to acquire Samuel would be substantial. Not only would the Jets have to trade multiple early-round picks to the 49ers, but they would also have to sign the receiver to a lucrative long-term contract as soon as he walked into the building.

Joe Douglas prepared for this moment by accruing draft capital and back-loading free agent deals, but it’s still a tremendous financial burden to take on. New York could also lose out on a ton of rookie value by spending draft capital on Samuel.

Cons of drafting a rookie

It is almost impossible to predict how good or bad a rookie wide receiver will be in the NFL. The Jets aren’t guaranteed to draft a quality playmaker and could end up with an absolute bust instead of a star.

For every first-round stud like Ja’Marr Chase or Justin Jefferson, there is also a Kevin White or Jalen Reagor. Rookies are lottery tickets, while someone like Samuel is much more of a sure thing.

The Verdict

Despite the 2021 receiver class being one of the deepest in recent years, there’s no clear-cut star the Jets could target. They would be better off trading for Samuel, thus getting an experienced player who fits the scheme, rather than rolling the dice on a rookie.

There’s a ton of financial risk for sure, but at some point, Douglas needs to pay up for a star player to help the offense. Samuel is the perfect option.

