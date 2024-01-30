Pros and Cons: Should the Jets sign Tyron Smith?

The Jets entered the 2023 season with veteran Duane Brown at left tackle and Mekhi Becton at right tackle. However, Brown missed most of the season due to injuries and Becton, who is set for free agency, struggled at times as his replacement on the left.

New York also had high hopes for recent draft picks Max Mitchell and Carter Warren, in addition to bringing in an experienced veteran in Billy Turner. However, none of those players were able to establish themselves as long-term options to start, so the team is expected to look outside the organization for reinforcements.

One pending free agent is Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyron Smith. Could he be one of Joe Douglas' offseason targets?

Let's break down the pros and cons...

Pros



Talent and Experience

There’s no denying Smith’s ability. The former top-10 pick has been a Pro-Bowler eight times and, when healthy, is regarded as one of the best blindside pass protectors in the league. That’s exactly what the Jets need with Aaron Rodgers returning to the lineup and the importance of keeping him healthy being so paramount.

Smith didn’t give up a sack until Week 17 this season, and hasn’t given up more than three in a season since 2015. In fact, he’s only given up a total of 10 sacks in regular-season action since then. Clearly, this would make him a major upgrade over Becton, who gave up 12 sacks in 2023 alone.

Scheme Fit

While Smith might not be the athlete he once was, he has plenty of experience in an offensive system that has plenty of similarities to the current Jets system. For the past few seasons, Smith has been playing for a Cowboys team coached by Mike McCarthy, who was also Rodgers' head coach for most of his career.

Hungry for a title

Smith has yet to play in the Super Bowl, let alone win one, and may feel that he has more chance of achieving this before the end of his career if he moves on from a Dallas team that has endured plenty of recent postseason disappointment. He should certainly be motivated, whoever he plays for next season.



Cons



Age and Durability

Smith is 33, and the Jets might be wary of bringing in a player in the latter stages of his career after Laken Tomlinson and Duane Brown both started to look past their prime as soon as they signed recent big-money deals.

In 2022, it looked like Smith’s best days were behind him as he missed most of the season with a torn hamstring and didn’t play up to his normal standards once he was re-inserted into the lineup on the right side. He also missed almost the entire 2020 season due to a neck issue and has missed at least three games in each of the last eight seasons.

Availability

If Smith does hit the open market, the Jets should have a lot of competition for his services, with reliable tackles with starting experience seemingly in short supply.

It’s not even a foregone conclusion that Smith will be available, though. He could decide to re-sign with the Cowboys or might even contemplate retirement.

Short-Term Move

If the Jets do get a chance to sign Smith, it’s likely to be a short-term move. Smith signed a one-year deal for $6 million in 2023 and has probably earned a larger salary. But he may be forced to settle for another one or two-year deal given his age and recent injury history.

The Jets will probably still need to look ahead for a longer-term solution even if they manage to add Smith and he performs well.

Verdict



While adding Smith could be viewed by many people as a somewhat short-sighted move, that’s arguably the kind of mindset the Jets need to have with Rodgers set to be their quarterback for the next few years.

The opportunity to attract a talent like Smith with his level of experience is something that shouldn’t be overlooked. However, the Jets will need to combine such a move with some contingency plans in case he gets hurt or doesn’t live up to his usual standards.