Pros and Cons: Should Jets sign Ryan Tannehill?

The Jets have already indicated that they intend to invest in a veteran quarterback to serve as Aaron Rodgers’ backup next season. With Rodgers coming back from a torn Achilles tendon, they are determined not to repeat what happened in 2023 where they turned to Zach Wilson and he regressed as the season went along, costing them multiple winnable games.

One of the free agents set to hit the open market is Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill. Could he be one of Joe Douglas’ offseason targets?

Let's break down the pros and cons...

Pros



Experience

The 35-year-old has been a full-time starter for most of his career after being the eighth overall pick in the 2012 NFL Draft. In all, he’s started 151 games and posted a solid 81-70 win-loss record. In 2020 and 2021, Tannehill led the Titans to back-to-back division titles, so he’s had some good recent success.

While he’s never been considered elite, Tannehill was selected to the Pro Bowl in 2019 and posted a quarterback rating in the high 80s or better in each season from 2014 to 2022 (apart from 2017, which he missed due to injury), so he’s been consistent for a long time.

Scheme Familiarity

One thing that perhaps gives Tannehill an edge over other potential backup quarterback options for the Jets is the fact that he has been coached by three of the current Jets coaches, so he’ll be comfortable with the terminology and a lot of the plays.

Passing game coordinator Todd Downing, offensive line coach and running game coordinator Keith Carter, and running backs coach Tony Dews were all on the Titans’ staff before being hired by the Jets.

Affordable

Tannehill earned $27 million in 2023, but analysis site Pro Football Focus projects his next contract to be $11 million over two years, which would be a very reasonable salary for an experienced number two. At this stage of his career, opportunities might be more important to Tannehill than his level of pay.

Cons



2023 Struggles

Tannehill was injured in the sixth game of the 2023 season and the Titans announced that rookie Will Levis would remain as the permanent starter for the rest of the year, even when Tannehill was healthy enough to return. He did get to start two games late in the season due to an injury to Levis, but ended the season with just three wins in eight starts and seven interceptions to four touchdown passes.

Tannehill’s quarterback rating of 78.5 was the lowest he posted since his rookie year. There may therefore be some sentiment around the league that Tannehill is trending down.

Durability Concerns

Tannehill began his career by starting 77 games in a row. However, he’s dealt with a lot of injury issues since suffering a partially torn ACL in 2016 and then a fully torn ACL ahead of the 2017 season. He missed another 11 starts in 2018 and 2019, and although he started every game in 2020 and 2021, ankle injuries caused him to miss multiple games in both 2022 and 2023.

May Prefer to Start

Tannehill may still view himself as someone who could be a bridge starter for a team with a young quarterback ready to take over the reins in a year or two. He therefore could balk at the idea of joining the Jets just to sit behind Rodgers with a lot of pressure on him to succeed if he were to be called into action.

Verdict



It would be logical for Tannehill to be the Jets’ top choice for a backup quarterback in 2024, primarily due to his connections with key members of their offensive coaching staff. However, durability concerns and his recent downturn could mean they opt to target one of the other experienced names set to hit the market.