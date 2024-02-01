Pros and Cons: Should Jets sign Mike Onwenu?

It’s been well-documented that the Jets need to replenish their offensive line in 2024.

The team was overwhelmed by injuries in 2023 as they started an incredible 13 different combinations throughout the season. The Jets need continuity, chemistry and cohesion and will only find this if they invest in some upgrades.

One of the free agents set to hit the open market is New England Patriots offensive lineman Mike Onwenu. Could he be one of Joe Douglas’ offseason targets?

Let's break down the pros and cons...

Pros



Consistency

Although he was only a sixth-round pick, Onwenu immediately established himself as a rookie, starting all 16 games for the Patriots. Over the past four seasons, he’s started 41 games and consistently graded out well according to Pro Football Focus.

Onwenu is an impact run blocker, has never given up more than three sacks in a season and has displayed good on-field discipline with just 10 penalties in his career so far.

Durability

Onwenu has missed just three games in four seasons, so has the durability Douglas is looking for as he seeks to avoid the constant changes that made it impossible for the 2023 group to gel. He also played in 46 games at Michigan, starting all 26 over his last two seasons in Ann Arbor.

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots guard Mike Onwenu (71) lines up against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half at Gillette Stadium. / Eric Canha-USA TODAY Sports

Positional Flexibility

Onwenu has seen extensive action at both guard positions and at right tackle during his career so far. With Alijah Vera-Tucker returning from an Achilles tear, Onwenu could be the perfect addition because he would give the Jets lots of options.

If Vera-Tucker suffers a setback or misses time again for another reason, Onwenu can fill in for him inside. However, his ability to perform at a high level at right tackle also means he can contribute there. If both are healthy, they could potentially both play inside, but if someone was required to kick outside, Onwenu could do it. This avoids the need for Vera-Tucker to move positions as he has in the past, which he may be reluctant to do.

Cons



Competition

Onwenu implied that he was frustrated that the Patriots had not made more of an effort to extend him, but it’s not out of the question that New England could still lock him up before he becomes available. However, even if he does hit the market the Jets could have plenty of competition for his services because he could appeal to any team that needs either a guard or a tackle.

As a result, there could be a bidding war and whoever acquires him may have to pay over the odds to bring him on board. Pro Football Focus currently projects his next contract to be worth over $14 million per season.

Scheme Fit

Onwenu has a lot of traits that seem to fit exactly what the Jets are looking for but is he a fit for their system? The 26-year-old is listed at 6-3 and 350 pounds which is much bigger than all of their current offensive linemen apart from Mekhi Becton, who could be on his way out. He’s also more experienced and a better fit in gap/power blocking schemes than ones that use zone blocking like the Jets often do.

The Jets could perhaps ask Onwenu to lose weight, but he reportedly had issues with his weight in college, so that might not be an ideal situation.

Verdict



Onwenu would be a solid addition for the Jets, but he’s going to be expensive and is probably a better fit at tackle than as a guard in New York's system, which negates the positional flexibility that represents one of his most attractive attributes.

He’s a good player though, and the Jets need that, even if they may need to rethink some things schematically to get the best out of him. Ultimately, if he hits the market and ends up going to another lineman-needing team, that might produce one less suitor for alternative options who might be a better fit.