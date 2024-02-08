Pros and Cons: Should Jets sign Gardner Minshew?

The Jets have already indicated that they intend to invest in a veteran quarterback to serve as Aaron Rodgers’ number two in the upcoming season.

With Rodgers coming back from a torn Achilles tendon, they are determined not to repeat what happened in 2023 where they turned to Zach Wilson and he regressed as the season went along, costing them multiple winnable games.

One of the free agents set to hit the open market is Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II. Could he be one of Joe Douglas’ offseason targets?

Let's break down the pros and cons...

Pros



Numbers and Experience

Minshew started 13 games this year, following the injury to rookie Anthony Richardson, which gives him a total of 37 starts in his career. That’s a solid body of work for a 27-year-old who has consistently put up good numbers with a quarterback rating of over 90 for his career with 59 touchdowns to just 24 interceptions.

While it was only as an injury replacement, Minshew’s 2023 performance was good enough to earn him a selection to the Pro Bowl as he had a career-high 3,305 passing yards and three 300-yard games.

Game Manager

In many respects, Minshew is the perfect backup. He can operate well in a short passing game, execute well on simple two-read options and improvise or make plays with his legs when the situation calls for it.

He’s been effective coming off the bench and taking over from the starter on multiple occasions in the past, while also having that starting experience that makes him a valuable option in the event of a longer-term injury.

Jan 6, 2024; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew (10) throws a pass against the Houston Texans during the first quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Durability

Although he’s not very big, Minshew has proven to be durable over the course of his career so far. He missed a few games in 2020 but that was just because of a thumb injury. Otherwise, he’s been able to remain available over the past few seasons.

Cons



Gunslinger mentality

Although he is capable of playing a game manager role effectively, Minshew does have a tendency to take unnecessary risks at times. While more than capable of airing it out, this perhaps isn’t a desirable trait for backup quarterback who could be called upon to protect a lead.

In between his rookie season and last year, Minshew had lost 10 of his 12 starts, so he’s perhaps not someone who can elevate a struggling team. The trouble is that he believes he can be, which leads to him playing “hero ball” at inappropriate times.

Potential Cost

Minshew was already going to be one of the most expensive backup quarterbacks on the market this offseason, but the fact he was invited to the Pro Bowl could push his asking price up even higher. Analysis site Pro Football Focus suggests his next contract could be worth almost $9 million per year, which might even be understating what he’ll ultimately receive. That’s a high price to pay for someone who, if all goes to plan, won’t even play much.



Dec 31, 2023; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indianapolis Colts quarterback Gardner Minshew II (10) takes the field during a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lucas Oil Stadium. / Hali Tauxe-USA TODAY Sports

Other options

For Minshew, if the Jets come calling, the decision will likely come down to whether he thinks it would be better to sit behind Rodgers, or instead to go with another team’s offer that provides more of an opportunity to further his career.

If he can go to a team that is drafting their quarterback of the future this year, Minshew could get a chance to be a starter again for at least the upcoming season, further proving himself to be worthy of a starter’s salary. Alternatively, he might want to go to a team whose incumbent starter is less of a sure thing so he would have a chance to push them for their spot.

Verdict



Minshew is one of the best out of several options on the market this year as the Jets seek to fill that backup quarterback role. If the Jets can convince him that he might get a chance to take over from Rodgers in a few years if he can sit behind him, perhaps they will entice him to sign for New York.

However, he’s going to be a player with interest from a variety of teams, so they might have to pay a premium to convince him that signing for them is the right move for him. The Jets might be reluctant to do this, so they may look elsewhere to find their backup solution.