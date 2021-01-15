What are the pros and cons of the Jets hiring Robert Saleh as head coach?

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was one of the hottest names among NFL head coaching candidates, and with good reason.

Now, he's officially the 20th head coach in Jets history.

The 41-year-old has helped the turn the 49ers’ defense into one of the best units in the league, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and then getting tremendous production out of a banged up group in 2020.

So what exactly can Jets fans expect from Saleh? Here are some pros and cons...

Pros

The numbers don't lie

Saleh hasn’t been coaching at the NFL level as long as some of the other candidates on the Jets’ list, but there’s no denying how impressive his résumé is. Even before his time with the 49ers, Saleh won a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 as the team’s defensive quality control coach. That position may be fairly low on the coaching totem poll, but Saleh played a part in the Legion of Boom defense winning a title.

After a stint as the Jaguars’ linebackers coach, Saleh was hired by Kyle Shanahan to become San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2017, and the 49ers defense has risen into one of the best units in the league under his direction.

Consider this: in 2016 (the year before Saleh arrived, the Niners ranked dead last in the NFL in both total defense (406.4) and points allowed (30.0). After improving those numbers the next two seasons, Saleh’s group had a breakout year in 2019, finishing second in the NFL in total defense (281.8) and eighth in points allowed (19.4), as the Niners advanced to the Super Bowl before falling to Kansas City.

In 2020, even with Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford, Ezekiel Ansah, and Richard Sherman (among many others) all missing the large majority of the season, Saleh’s defense still managed to rank fifth in total defense (314.4) and 17th in points allowed (24.4)

Simply put, Saleh has proven that he gets results.

A true motivator

Aside from just the pure numbers, Saleh appears to be as passionate a coach as there is in the NFL, getting fired up on the sidelines for his defense every time they make a big play.

Story continues

So while the numbers are good (and they are very good), Saleh is more than just a pure X's and O's kind of coach. He’s a motivator. And don’t take for granted how much that means at the NFL level. Some of the best coaches at drawing up plays end up failing to stick because they don’t know how to communicate and motivate their own players.

Saleh doesn’t seem to have that problem.

A strong endorsement from Kyle Shanahan

Saleh also comes with a ringing endorsement from Shanahan, the man he’s worked under for the last four seasons. Sure, most head coaches can always find something nice to say about their assistants.

But Shanahan seemed to even go above and beyond recently when asked about Saleh getting a chance to be an NFL head coach.

“I don't know what's wrong with people if they don't hire him," Shanahan said. "I mean, he's as good as you can get. ... And he's going to hire the best staff. He knows about players. He knows who knows what they're talking about. Who doesn't know what they're talking about. And he also knows how to deal with people.

So, I hope everyone's not very smart and doesn't hire him so I can keep him. But, I'm expecting not to have him.”



Cons

No head coaching experience

Some people will say prior head coaching experience doesn’t matter at all. Others will disagree. But it’s simply stating a fact that Saleh has never had to lead a team before as a head coach, at any level.

So yes, it’s a good bet that Saleh will be able to motivate his players and scheme up a great defense, but what about everything else that goes into being a head coach? Can he wisely build out a full coaching staff? Can he deal with facing the tough questions after a loss or make the big decisions leading into a game?

The answers to all of those questions might be a resounding “Yes,” but they’re questions that must be asked nonetheless.

Then again, not many of the big names on the coaching circuit this offseason have previous head coaching experience. Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith, Brian Daboll, Joe Brady, Matt Eberflus, and plenty of other prime coaching candidates have no head coaching experience. It seems that in recent years, the NFL has shied away from hiring out-of-work former head coaches, with more and more first-timers getting chances.



Should Jets lean toward a QB developer?

This is probably the biggest reason why the Jets should have had at least some hesitation in hiring a defensive-minded head coach like Saleh.

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and in all of pro sports, for that matter. If you don’t have a good one, you’re just not going to succeed. There have been cases here and there of an elite defense or a dominant running game leading a team to a title, but for the most part, you need to have the quarterback.



The Jets have an interesting decision to make. Do they stick with Sam Darnold and hope he finally takes that big leap forward in his fourth year, or do they draft a quarterback at No. 2 and start fresh with a new potential face of the franchise?

Either way, quarterback development is going to be absolutely critical, and it’s one area in which Saleh doesn’t have any experience. Saleh will likely hand over all of the reins to the offense to his OC and the offensive position coaches, so hiring the right people will be absolutely critical.



Rushing to a decision?

Saleh may very well be the best candidate for the Jets’ job. But he's now among the first head coaches hired this offseason.



The good news is the Jets got their man. The potential bad news, though, is wondering about the ones who got away. Jumping to make a decision on Saleh could mean that a strong candidate like Smith or Brady or Bieniemy doesn’t get another chance to prove why they’re right for the job.

There’s always a chance that moving too quickly could lead to a rash decision.