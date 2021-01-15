What are the pros and cons of the Jets hiring Robert Saleh as head coach?

Alex Smith
·6 min read
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh during Super Bowl LIV against the Kansas City Chiefs

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh was one of the hottest names among NFL head coaching candidates, and with good reason.

Now, he's officially the 20th head coach in Jets history.

The 41-year-old has helped the turn the 49ers’ defense into one of the best units in the league, leading them to a Super Bowl appearance in 2019 and then getting tremendous production out of a banged up group in 2020.

So what exactly can Jets fans expect from Saleh? Here are some pros and cons...

Pros

The numbers don't lie

Saleh hasn’t been coaching at the NFL level as long as some of the other candidates on the Jets’ list, but there’s no denying how impressive his résumé is. Even before his time with the 49ers, Saleh won a Super Bowl ring with the Seattle Seahawks in 2013 as the team’s defensive quality control coach. That position may be fairly low on the coaching totem poll, but Saleh played a part in the Legion of Boom defense winning a title.

After a stint as the Jaguars’ linebackers coach, Saleh was hired by Kyle Shanahan to become San Francisco’s defensive coordinator in 2017, and the 49ers defense has risen into one of the best units in the league under his direction.

Consider this: in 2016 (the year before Saleh arrived, the Niners ranked dead last in the NFL in both total defense (406.4) and points allowed (30.0). After improving those numbers the next two seasons, Saleh’s group had a breakout year in 2019, finishing second in the NFL in total defense (281.8) and eighth in points allowed (19.4), as the Niners advanced to the Super Bowl before falling to Kansas City.

In 2020, even with Nick Bosa, Solomon Thomas, Dee Ford, Ezekiel Ansah, and Richard Sherman (among many others) all missing the large majority of the season, Saleh’s defense still managed to rank fifth in total defense (314.4) and 17th in points allowed (24.4)

Simply put, Saleh has proven that he gets results.

A true motivator

Aside from just the pure numbers, Saleh appears to be as passionate a coach as there is in the NFL, getting fired up on the sidelines for his defense every time they make a big play.

So while the numbers are good (and they are very good), Saleh is more than just a pure X's and O's kind of coach. He’s a motivator. And don’t take for granted how much that means at the NFL level. Some of the best coaches at drawing up plays end up failing to stick because they don’t know how to communicate and motivate their own players.

Saleh doesn’t seem to have that problem.

A strong endorsement from Kyle Shanahan

Saleh also comes with a ringing endorsement from Shanahan, the man he’s worked under for the last four seasons. Sure, most head coaches can always find something nice to say about their assistants.

But Shanahan seemed to even go above and beyond recently when asked about Saleh getting a chance to be an NFL head coach.

“I don't know what's wrong with people if they don't hire him," Shanahan said. "I mean, he's as good as you can get. ... And he's going to hire the best staff. He knows about players. He knows who knows what they're talking about. Who doesn't know what they're talking about. And he also knows how to deal with people.

So, I hope everyone's not very smart and doesn't hire him so I can keep him. But, I'm expecting not to have him.”

Cons

No head coaching experience

Some people will say prior head coaching experience doesn’t matter at all. Others will disagree. But it’s simply stating a fact that Saleh has never had to lead a team before as a head coach, at any level.

So yes, it’s a good bet that Saleh will be able to motivate his players and scheme up a great defense, but what about everything else that goes into being a head coach? Can he wisely build out a full coaching staff? Can he deal with facing the tough questions after a loss or make the big decisions leading into a game?

The answers to all of those questions might be a resounding “Yes,” but they’re questions that must be asked nonetheless.

Then again, not many of the big names on the coaching circuit this offseason have previous head coaching experience. Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Arthur Smith, Brian Daboll, Joe Brady, Matt Eberflus, and plenty of other prime coaching candidates have no head coaching experience. It seems that in recent years, the NFL has shied away from hiring out-of-work former head coaches, with more and more first-timers getting chances.

Should Jets lean toward a QB developer?

This is probably the biggest reason why the Jets should have had at least some hesitation in hiring a defensive-minded head coach like Saleh.

Quarterback is the most important position in football, and in all of pro sports, for that matter. If you don’t have a good one, you’re just not going to succeed. There have been cases here and there of an elite defense or a dominant running game leading a team to a title, but for the most part, you need to have the quarterback.

The Jets have an interesting decision to make. Do they stick with Sam Darnold and hope he finally takes that big leap forward in his fourth year, or do they draft a quarterback at No. 2 and start fresh with a new potential face of the franchise?

Either way, quarterback development is going to be absolutely critical, and it’s one area in which Saleh doesn’t have any experience. Saleh will likely hand over all of the reins to the offense to his OC and the offensive position coaches, so hiring the right people will be absolutely critical.

Rushing to a decision?

Saleh may very well be the best candidate for the Jets’ job. But he's now among the first head coaches hired this offseason.

The good news is the Jets got their man. The potential bad news, though, is wondering about the ones who got away. Jumping to make a decision on Saleh could mean that a strong candidate like Smith or Brady or Bieniemy doesn’t get another chance to prove why they’re right for the job.

There’s always a chance that moving too quickly could lead to a rash decision.

Latest Stories

  • Tedy Bruschi proposes a QB he thinks would be perfect for the Patriots

    "I think the pressure is higher than ever in New England in terms of who the next quarterback is going to be."

  • Golfer Cabrera arrested in Rio for extradition to homeland

    Brazil's federal police arrested Argentine golfer Ángel Cabrera on Thursday for extradition to his homeland to face charges for several crimes allegedly committed from 2016 to last year, two officers said. Cabrera, who won both Masters and U.S. Open championships, was on Interpol's red code list. Police said in a statement that the arrest was made in an upper class area of Rio de Janeiro, without announcing the suspect's name.

  • Winners, losers from James Harden to Brooklyn blockbuster trade

    Harden's former teammates in Houston are winners.

  • Charles Barkley, Shaquille O’Neal already critical of Nets trio

    Charles Barkley got his wish. James Harden is a Brooklyn Net and teammates with Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving.

  • Deion Sanders calls out inequities at HBCU Jackson State: 'It causes a kid not to dream'

    “It's not a level playing field. It's unacceptable."

  • Why Detroit Lions' hiring of Brad Holmes as GM is another fail for the franchise

    The Detroit Lions showed their inability to hire the NFL's top candidates by hiring Brad Holmes, who was down the list of the LA Rams' hierarchy.

  • Urban planner: Does Meyer's arrival with Jaguars open door for Justin Fields at No. 1?

    Trevor Lawrence has to be considered the favorite, even with Meyer's obvious ties to Ohio State.

  • The ‘crazy’ thing about LaMelo Ball isn’t just passing. Hornets teammate says it’s ...

    The statistic about Charlotte rookie LaMelo Ball that stuns teammate Terry Rozier.

  • Yankees finalizing deal to bring back DJ LeMahieu: report

    The Yankees have made it clear that re-signing DJ LeMahieu is their top priority, while the Mets and Blue Jays have been connected to him. Here's the latest...

  • NFL divisional playoffs predictions: how do the Browns upset the Chiefs?

    Cleveland are looking to shock the Super Bowl champions, while there is a battle of veteran quarterbacks down in New Orleans Patrick Mahomes enters the stage this weekend. Photograph: Wilfredo Lee/AP Los Angeles Rams at Green Bay PackersSaturday, 4.35pm ET/9.35pm GMT What the Rams need to do to win: Considering that Jared Goff is the almost certain starter only because John Wolford, an undrafted former AAF quarterback, is banged up tells you that the Rams aren’t going to win this one on offense. They do, however, have the best defense of any team left in the playoffs. If Aaron Donald, who has a rib injury, can pressure Aaron Rodgers, and Jalen Ramsey shuts down first-team All Pro receiver Davante Adams then the Rams could sneak a low-scoring game. What the Packers need to do to win: The Rams offense is unlikely to go off for 45 points on Saturday, so the Packers just need to keep the score ticking over, forcing Goff to attempt to pass them back into the game. If Ramsey does keep Adams quiet then Rodgers’ secondary targets like Marquez Valdes-Scantling (20.9 yards per catch this season) and Aaron Jones need to get free as second options. Key player: Billy Turner, offensive tackle, Green Bay Packers. With All-Pro tackle David Bakhtiari ruled out for the season, guys like Turner will have to deal with Donald, the best defensive player in the league, coming at them. Slowing him enough to give Rodgers time to throw will give the future Hall of Famer enough time to work his magic. Prediction: Packers Baltimore Ravens at Buffalo BillsSaturday, 8.15pm ET/1.15am Sunday GMT What the Ravens need to do to win: Lamar Jackson was electrifying against the Tennessee Titans last week, although he hurt them on the ground more than he did through the air. In fact, the overall Ravens run game has been great over the last few weeks: they rushed for 236 yards against Tennessee and more than 400 yards against the Cincinnati Bengals in the final game of the regular season. The Bills run defense, meanwhile, ranked in the middle of the pack in 2020. What the Bills need to do to win: The Bills defense in general was not that impressive last week, and the Colts weren’t that far off causing an upset. Josh Allen, great against the blitz, needs to keep producing yet more off-the-script plays. Key player: TJ Yeldon, running back, Buffalo Bills. The Bills will need some variety on Saturday, and Allen can’t do everything. Devin Singletary will carry most of the burden in the ground game (along with Allen) but, after rookie Zack Moss was ruled out, Yeldon will also play a part. He hasn’t taken a snap since 13 October. Prediction: Ravens Cleveland Browns at Kansas City ChiefsSunday, 3.05pm ET/8.05pm GMT What the Browns need to do to win: We’re assuming that, unlike the Pittsburgh Steelers last week, the Chiefs won’t gift the Browns 28 points in the first quarter. And Cleveland are up against a 25-year-old Patrick Mahomes, not a 38-year-old Ben Roethlisberger. That said, the Browns can win if they keep Mahomes off the field by chewing up the clock with Nick Chubb and the run game. Very difficult but not impossible. What the Chiefs need to do to win: If they play at anywhere close to 80% of their ability, Kansas City have this. Baker Mayfield is far from a bust, but if the Chiefs load the box and stop the run, putting the burden on the Browns quarterback to beat Mahomes in a shoot-out, there’s only one winner. Key player: Myles Garrett, defensive end, Cleveland Browns. Can the Browns stop Mahomes linking up with Travis Kelce and Tyreek Hill? If anyone can, it’s Garrett. Prediction: Chiefs Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans SaintsSunday, 6.40pm ET/11.40pm GMT What the Buccaneers need to do to win: Tom Brady is diminished but still dangerous. One stat that has been doing the rounds this week is that Brady is a top-five among quarterbacks in QBR this season when he’s not under pressure and comparable with Nick Mullens when he is. But Brady coped pretty well against one of the best pass rushes in the NFL – Washington – last week. And there are signs that he and the Bucs offense are finally reaching their potential. What the Saints need to do to win: The Saints dominated the two regular season meetings between the teams, outscoring the Bucs by almost 50 points. Their defense is better than that of Tampa Bay, but they’ll also need to cope with the Bucs’ more than competent pass rush. If Drew Brees is harried, he’ll need to find Alvin Kamara consistently to provide an outlet. Key player: Ryan Succop, kicker, Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This game may well end up being the closest of the round. In terms of field goal percentage, Succop had the best regular season of his career (90.3% made) and Lutz his worst (82.1%). Who would you rather have taking a potentially game-winning kick? Prediction: Buccaneers.

  • 2021 NFL Mock Draft 18.0: 6 QBs drafted in 1st-round, but Bears don't land one

    Mac Jones joins five other quarterbacks in the firt-round of the 2021 NFL Draft class, but the Bears skip taking a quarterback despite a huge need in favor of shoring up an area of weakness.

  • Who will Urban Meyer hire as the Jaguars’ G.M.?

    With Urban Meyer becoming the next coach of the Jaguars, the next step entails hiring a General Manager. Meyer, who basically will be running the show in Jacksonville, will hire the G.M. Recently, we identified the potential candidates as interim Jaguars G.M. Trent Baalke, former Chiefs G.M. Scott Pioli, former Browns G.M. Ray Farmer, and Jets [more]

  • Steelers' Chase Claypool walks back comments calling Browns 'super classless'

    The rookie had complained the Browns didn't show enough respect for him and JuJu Smith-Schuster after beating them.

  • Stephen A. Smith: ‘I think Kyrie Irving should retire’

    Stephen A. Smith no longer thinks Kyrie Irving is worth the trouble for the Brooklyn Nets.

  • Tedy Bruschi says Bill Belichick seems to be having an awakening

    “I think there’s been a waking of Bill in terms of 2020."

  • Anonymous Dolphins players question Tua Tagovailoa's ability, future

    Three anonymous Dolphins players weren't impressed with Tua Tagovailoa's first season.

  • Leonard Fournette grateful for second chance with Buccaneers

    When Leonard Fournette suddenly found himself out of work, one of the first people who reached out to the former Jacksonville Jaguars running back was Tom Brady. The six-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback thought he'd be a nice addition to a talented group of playmakers being assembled around him in Tampa Bay. ''I knew I could come in and help the team out,'' Fournette said, reflecting on his surprise release by the Jaguars in early September and getting an opportunity to restart his career with a team with championship aspirations.

  • Bears Chairman: Coaches warned Anthony Miller that CJ Gardner-Johnson is “a punk”

    In both of this year’s Bears-Saints games, Saints cornerback CJ Gardner-Johnson talked trash to a Bears wide receiver, only to have that receiver ejected for punching him. Bears Chairman George McCaskey had some strong words for Gardner-Johnson, and for his own player’s inability to prevent Gardner-Johnson from getting under his skin. McCaskey said on WMVP-AM [more]

  • Kareem Hunt’s return to Kansas City isn’t a revenge game. It’s actually a football tragedy.

    “Next week personal,” Hunt said, referring to the Chiefs. “Next week personal. Let’s go.” It shouldn’t be a vendetta for the talented RB.

  • LeBron James credits Steph Curry after sinking no-look 3-pointer

    After hitting a no-look triple against the Houston Rockets on Tuesday, Lakers forward LeBron James credited Warriors guard Steph Curry.