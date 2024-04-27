Pros, cons of Jaguars picking LSU football’s Jordan Jefferson in 2024 NFL Draft

LSU football defensive tackle Jordan Jefferson is officially an NFL rookie after being picked by the Jacksonville Jaguars with the 116th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Saturday.

The Jaguars are loading up on LSU players in this draft. Jefferson joins in Jacksonville teammates Brian Thomas Jr. (taken 23rd overall) and Maason Smith (48) in the first and second rounds, respectively.

Here's what Jefferson bring to the Jaguars, based off his career with LSU.

What Jordan Jefferson brings to Jaguars in 2024 NFL Draft

Where Jefferson has made himself a separator during his college career among interior defensive linemen has been his noticeable combination of athleticism and strength. At 6-3, 313 pounds, the defensive tackle displayed his best attributes at the NFL Combine with a 31-inch vertical jump and 34 bench reps.

Jordan Jefferson's highlights at LSU

Jefferson was with LSU for just one season after playing four seasons at West Virginia, where he was an All-Big 12 honorable mention player. In just six starts, 13 total games, Jefferson was fairly productive in his limited time, where he recorded six tackles in a game twice. His performance against Alabama has been talked about as worrisome among NFL scouts, where the top NFL talent he faced last season swallowed him up for most of the game.

Jordan Jefferson stats with LSU football

In his lone season at LSU, Jefferson tallied 36 tackles including seven TFLs and 2.5 sacks, along with a forced fumble and a pass breakup.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: Jacksonville Jaguars draft Jordan Jefferson in NFL Draft: Pros, cons of pick