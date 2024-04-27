Pros and cons of Jacksonville Jaguars picking LSU football's Maason Smith in NFL Draft

The Jacksonville Jaguars selected LSU defensive lineman Maason Smith with the 48th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on Friday night.

Smith, who will be joining LSU teammate Brian Thomas Jr. in Jacksonville, spent three seasons with the Tigers, winning an SEC West division championship.

Thomas, a wide receiver, was selected by the Jaguars with the 23rd pick in the draft on Thursday.

Here's everything you need to know about Smith.

What Maason Smith brings to the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2024 NFL Draft

Smith lacks some experience, as he missed the 2022 season at LSU with an injury he suffered versus Florida State in the season opener. But he was productive his true freshman and redshirt sophomore seasons. His length and size were his biggest attributes in the SEC and it allows his versatility to provide coaches with some creativity in how he's used.

Maason Smith's highlights at LSU football

Against McNeese State as a freshman in his first game at Tiger Stadium, Smith was nearly unstoppable, recording three sacks, 3.5 tackles for loss en route to six total stops.

Maason Smith's stats at LSU football

The 6-foot-5, 306 pound defensive lineman from Terrebonne, Louisiana, had 47 tackles, 6.5 sacks, 9.5 TFLs, 2 passes defended

How Maason Smith impressed NFL scouts

Smith ran a 5.01 40-yard dash with a 31-inch vertical, nine-foot broad jump, numbers that ranked in the middle of the pack of the other defensive tackles that were in Indianapolis for the event. Smith also ran a 7.69 second three-cone drill, 4.69 second 20-yard shuttle and a 1.75 second 10-yard split.

